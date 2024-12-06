Moncton residents say local scrapyard's sound barrier wall isn't working

Residents in Moncton, N.B., say a massive wall of containers put up to help mitigate the noise coming from the American Iron and Metal (AIM) scrapyard isn’t working.

“If anything, there’s more echoes than before. Otherwise there’s no difference. It’s still quite disruptive,” said local resident Monique Bernard.

The Department of Environment and local government recently reissued AIM’s approval to operate until the end of March.

“The department is requiring AIM to measure the effectiveness of the noise barrier,” said department spokesperson Vicky Lutes.

AIM’s last approval this past summer included a condition requiring the Quebec-based company to implement a plan to address the noise issue.

Over the past few weeks, roughly 25 containers have been stacked up at the Toombs Street location in the Lewisville neighbourhood.

“I live a kilometre away and I can still hear noise,” said Kim LeBlanc. “I mean, we’re beside a nature trail. It’s not what people want to see. This doesn’t belong here. It just doesn’t belong here.”

Bernard said people who live in the vicinity of the scrapyard deserve much better.

“A heavy industrial scrapyard doesn’t belong in the middle of the city,” said Bernard.

Bernard was under the belief the wall would be longer.

“We were also told that it would be painted green presumably to camouflage with the forest, but it’s every colour but green,” said Bernard.

Roy McMullin has lived in the neighbourhood for the better part of 40 years.

The wall doesn’t bother him too much, he just wants some peace and quiet.

“I don’t care about the wall. I just want to make sure that the noise is decreased. I have my doubts. There will be noise ricocheting around. To me, it’s a poor engineering solution,” said McMullin.

In an email to CTV News, AIM said they will be hosting an open house early in the new year following an audit by an engineering firm that will assess the effectiveness of the sound barrier wall.

“This event will provide the community with an opportunity to meet our team, share feedback, and explore the site,” read the statement. “We are excited to welcome everyone, foster meaningful discussions, and build our relationship with the community.”

Alexandre Doucet, the newly elected Liberal MLA for Moncton East, said he’s received over 40 complaints on noise levels in the neighbourhood since late October.

Doucet said he’s toured the area and has been working with the ministers of public safety and environment very closely on the file.

“And my wish for 2025 is to relocate AIM or to revoke their permits,” said Doucet. “The noise is the main factor.”

City of Moncton spokesperson Aloma Jardine said there are currently no investigations underway at the Toombs Street location.

