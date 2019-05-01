

CTV Atlantic





To borrow from Joni Mitchell, they're not exactly paving paradise to put up a parking lot, but they are taking down trees near Moncton's Centennial Park and some park users don't like it.

The city promises a buffer zone between the park and new commercial space, but there’s a skeptical response among those worried about their little piece of paradise.

Eric Gingles is a regular at Centennial Park who lives just around the corner. He was disappointed to find out that some of the trees near this trail will soon come down.

The private piece of property next to the park will soon be home to a college building.

“To have a building and noise and everything else, this is the only part of the park that’s not surrounded now by something that’s urban or industrial,” Gingles said.

It's part of a re-zoning decision that was made earlier this year.

“Through the re-zoning process, the city was able gain an additional 20-metre buffer in order to protect the park and increase the size,” said City of Moncton spokeswoman Isabelle Leblanc.

That buffer will separate the park from the private property.

While the trees being cut down are not part of the park, they do surround it.

“It's not as natural as it would be if they just left it alone,” said Alen Carter. “That’s why everybody comes here.”

Gingles was so disappointed with the decision to remove the trees that he started a Facebook group called Friends of Centennial Park -- to raise a collective voice for others who are also concerned.

“We come here to get away from town, away from the business,” said Emma Vibert. “I was hoping that was never going to happen.”

The city had notified the public through the newspaper of the decision. They're also required to send a letter to property owners located within 100 metres of the property.

Gingles says that kind of public consultation isn't enough.

“If they really wanted feedback and at least to discuss alternatives, say ‘look what would you be good with?’ that would be great,” Gingles said.

Gingles is now hoping he can get enough feedback from concerned residents who want to rally together and save the trees.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Kate Walker.