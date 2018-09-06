

CTV Atlantic





The $100 million dollar arena in Moncton now has a name – the Avenir Centre.

Avenir Hearing is the name of an audiology clinic based in New Brunswick and “avenir” also means future in French.

Some might think that's a strange fit for an arena that is scheduled to host loud events.

Avenir president Denis Leblanc doesn't see it that way.

“It just gives us such an incredible venue to create awareness about hearing loss, hearing protection and better hearing health in general,” Leblanc said.

For example, ear plugs will be available for free at all events.

Leblanc says he toyed with the idea of pursuing the naming rights when the arena was first announced. Things kicked into high gear just two months ago.

“We started to have serious discussions with the folks at SMG,” Leblanc said. “We really started to see the full potential of this opportunity and then we signed a deal a couple weeks ago.”

The deal is for five years with an option to renew for another five. No financial details were provided.

Building general manager Nick Deuco says there was a lot of interest from other companies.

“But, ultimately, it's about finding that partner, the right fit for us, the right fit for the building and I believe that's what we have here,” Deuco said.

Excitement has been growing as the arena neared completion, especially within the business community. Keith Urban's concert on Sept. 12 has been a boon for the hotel industry.

There are 2,300 hotel rooms in greater Moncton. A quick search shows a number of them including the 309-room Delta are full the night of the Keith Urban concert.

"It's going to generate some world-class acts that are going to be coming over here that are going to make people want to come visit Moncton," said Ray Roberge, the general manager of the Delta Beausejour.

Fadha Battah is so optimistic about the future she has decided not to continue her food stand at the Moncton market that she's operated for 26 years. Instead, she will focus solely on her restaurant across the from Avenir Centre.

“I could see the benefit from it,” she said. “It's already busy, more than before and I'm expecting it to be busy every day.”

Many other businesses in Moncton are hoping for the same thing.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Jonathan MacInnis.