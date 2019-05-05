

CTV Atlantic





For many women, their physical and mental health often takes a backseat to that of their families, but a Moncton charity run is looking to change that, one step at a time.

Over 1100 people laced up their sneakers and took to the streets Sunday to raise awareness and funds for women’s health.

The annual ‘Shoppers Love You Run for Women’ raises funds for the Beausejour Family Crisis Resource Centre in Shediac.

“The funds that are raised from the run help us provide free and immediate services to people who suffer from mental health issues, to women all across South East New Brunswick,” explains Kristal LeBlanc, executive director of the Beausejour Centre.

Friends and family lined the race route, cheering on participants from the sidelines. But one of Canada’s top female athletes was also there to help motivate participants.

Two-time Olympic gold medal winning ice dancer Tessa Virtue says she’s experienced the stress and anxieties that come with being a woman in competitive sports.

“Women are so much more likely to be effected by things like depression and anxiety, and I think this run specifically geared towards women is tremendous,” said Virtue. “You get a sense of community, there’s a sense of support network.”

Organizers say community events like Sunday’s run help create a conversation around often difficult topics.

“Women’s health normally takes a backburner to families and the children and everyday life, so we’re trying to emphasize the importance of women in our lives to make sure that they’re taking care of themselves, whether it be from their physical health or their mental health” says Morris LeBlanc from Shoppers Drug Mart.

In all, $65,000 was raised for the centre, surpassing last year’s total of $40,000 in donations.

And while she was there to help inspire the runners, Virtue says that the run left her feeling inspired as well.

“Talking to the people here running and walking, and participating today, it’s so inspiring,” adds Virtue. “And it’s necessary because mental health is affecting us all.”

An important message that organizers hope will help motivate women to take care of themselves, and each other, one race at a time.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Eilish Bonang.