MONCTON, N.B. -- The international company that runs the Avenir Centre in Moncton's downtown is getting some financial help from the city and it's a decision that isn't sitting well with some taxpayers.

The 7-4 vote came in during Tuesday's city council meeting.

Over the next two years, $825,000 will be loaned to ASM Global, the company in charge of operations at the arena.

"It could be the hydro bill it could be their insurance bill, maintaining the property in good condition," said Coun. Greg Turner. "There's a certain overhead to operate the building."

The money will help cover losses the arena incurred during the pandemic, but is expected to be paid back - with interest - within 20 years.

Councillor at Large Greg Turner voted in favour of the loan.

"It's not a bailout; we're lending money, with interest, that will be repaid back to the city of Moncton over a period of time," Turner said. "It's not a gift, it is a loan to help the stability of the operations, I guess, and to maintain the operations."

But not everyone agrees with the decision.

Dustin Caissie is a small businesses owner in Moncton. He says he hasn't felt the same level of support during the pandemic.

"If my small business has to take a hit, why doesn't their organization have to take a hit?" Caissie says. "We're all private companies out here. The city is just picking and choosing who's getting their support at this point."

While turner says he's confident the loan will be repaid in full before the 20 year contract is up, anything still owing after that will be forgiven.

"The tax payers – you and I and everyone else in this city – are on the hook for this," said resident Doug Forbes. "That's a decision that council, in my opinion, had no right to make without consultation."

Repayment of the loan will start in 2023.