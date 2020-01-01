HALIFAX -- Many people in Moncton rang in the new decade on Wednesday by digging out – thanks to the final Winter blast 2019 had to offer.

“It had already been done once, but I know it's going to freeze,” says Moncton resident, Shirley Brown, who was shovelling her driveway “I want to get it smoothed out a bit, which makes it a lot easier to drive on.”

A mix of snow and rain from the previous night left a slushy mess on city streets in Moncton. However, the state of the streets didn’t deter people from venturing out anyway, with some noting conditions were more sloppy versus slippery.

On Tuesday afternoon, snowflakes began to fall and continued late into the evening – with warnings to drivers being issued.

Codiac RCMP say they responded to five separate collisions attributed to road conditions on Tuesday night. Fortunately, all of the incidents resulted only in minor damage and minor injuries.

Despite New Year’s Day being a holiday for most, city crews were hard at work on Wednesday morning, clearing away the five centimetres of snow that descended upon the hub city.

Despite the moderate and messy precipitation, some residents say it could’ve been a lot worse.

“We really have to admit we haven't had much snow this year,” says Moncton resident, Marie MacBean. “I know years before we had a lot of snow by now.”

While Moncton may have been on the low-end of snow accumulation across the province, slippery streets and snowy conditions caused some to postpone their plans to ring in the new decade.

"The weather did play a factor in us staying home,” says Moncton resident, Lindsay Surette. “We had cancelled maybe two or three sets of plans, and decided that with the weather they were calling for that we were just going to stay home – so we did! We played board games, and we actually rescheduled some of our board game nights for tonight."

Meanwhile, many in the city felt they faired rather well through 2019's final blast of wintery weather.

“Actually, the weather hasn't been that bad,” says Moncton resident, Shirley Brown. “It could be a lot worse, but this is fine – so long as we don't get too much snow.”

Meanwhile, by the end of the day on Wednesday, most in the area were glad to have finished cleaning up the last of 2019’s mess – and anticipating all 2020 has to offer.