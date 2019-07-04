

Motorcycle enthusiasts from across the region gathered in Moncton on Thursday afternoon to say goodbye to one of their own.

They are honouring a 37-year-old man who died last week after he lost control of his bike on Mountain Road.

“To be honest, I’m not shocked,” said Tania Rollin, a friend of Wayne Beal, the man who died. “Wayne did touch a lot of hearts and he was well known and well loved by everybody around.”

Codiac RCMP say they responded to a report of a crash on Mountain Road on the morning of June 26. The 37-year-old Beal died at the scene after he lost control of his motorcycle.

Family and friends placed a cross at the site.

Rollin was a close friend of Beal's and she says his motorcycle, which he named Lilieth, was one of his most prized possessions.

“Lileith went everywhere with him,” Rollin said. “Rain or shine, that was his thing.”

Riders arrived at the Moncton Coliseum earlier this afternoon, answering the call to escort friends and family of Beal's to his funeral, which was held Thursday night in Sackville, N.B.

“Ithink like any riding community we tend to have each other’s back and watch out for each other a lot,” said rally organizer Sophie Deslongchamps. “We're the ones people will have a tendency not to see, so we tend to watch out for each other a lot more perhaps.”

Deslongchamps helped organize the ride, saying the loss hit home for many.

“That could have been us, that could have been me, that could have been my husband,” said Deslongchamps.

Rollin says the tight-knit biker community in Moncton has been like a family. Supporting each other since Beal's passing.

“We all care for each other, we're brothers and sisters, and when one goes, it hurts, it hurts everybody,” Rollin said.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Eilish Bonang.