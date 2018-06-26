

CTV Atlantic





A thumbs-up from New Brunswick Premier Brian Gallant hasn't been enough to stop Moncton from giving a thumbs-down to rainbow crosswalks.

The LGBTQ+ community is disappointed that Moncton has said no to what’s a common practice in other cities.

At a meeting Monday night, a motion to paint rainbow crosswalks in support of the LGBTQ+ community failed. Even with two votes, proponents couldn’t break the deadlock.

“Not all of council was ready to take that risk of potentially being held liable,” said Moncton spokeswoman Isabelle Leblanc.

She used the word “liable” because the Transportation Association of Canada, or TAC, has a very strict definition of what a crosswalk should look like.

“The TAC states that crosswalks must be either white with two lines or the bars, the white bars that we see, and nothing else,” Leblanc said.

And if an accident should happen at one painted a different colour, a lawsuit could follow.

But, members of the LGBTQ+ community were still hoping for a different outcome.

Monday night's vote was actually the second time the rainbow crosswalk motion came before council.

“Of course there's disappointment and there's a feeling of frustration that the city of Moncton seems to be the only municipality, that we know of, in Canada to regress on their practice of painting rainbow crosswalks,” said Charles MacDougall of River of Pride.

Moncton was one of the first communities to paint rainbow crosswalks but a March memo from the province's department of transportation department said they didn't approve because it went against the federal guidelines.

Premier Gallant immediately said that was incorrect and encouraged communities to “show their colours”

Officials in Cap-Pele say the TAC guidelines are simply recommendations, so crews went ahead and painted their crosswalks for the second year in a row.

“The province said it's OK to do so, so we're going to go with the advice of the province,” said events and communications director Justin Leblanc.

The TAC is studying the issue and could change their minds. That won't happen this year, so the city of Moncton is working with the River of Pride to find other ways to show the rainbow.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Jonathan MacInnis.