Moncton shelters to stay open longer than scheduled

Two temporary emergency cold shelters in Moncton, N.B., will remain open until the end of June.

Moncton City Council agreed Monday night to extend the lease at the Moncton Lions Community Centre on St. George Street until June 30.

City of Moncton spokesperson Isabelle LeBlanc said the shelter on Mark Avenue will also stay open until June 30.

They were slated to close at the end of April.

Both temporary shelters are funded by the province, but run by local support agencies.

The City of Moncton has sent a letter to the business community in the St. George Street area updating them on the situation and the actions being taken on social issues.

Some additional measures being implemented by the city include:

Improvements to site security, safety and esthetics are being put into place on the city-owned building and its property.

On-site security at 473 St George St. will be maintained 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

11 security cameras will be installed along St. George Street in downtown Moncton.

In the letter to the business community, acting city manager Nick Robichaud said the city is encouraged by the efforts of the province to deal with the homelessness situation in the city.

"We know our business community is facing challenges," said Robichaud in the letter. "As a municipal government, we will continue to take action and to support the province’s efforts to ensure that our business community can thrive, and our residents feel safe as we all co-exist in our city."

Moncton City Council has also directed the administration of the City of Moncton to work with the province to come up with a plan for a drop-in centre.

That plan will be presented to city council by May 31.

More to come...