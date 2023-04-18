Moncton shelters to stay open longer than scheduled

The Moncton Lions Community Centre on St. George Street is pictured in January, 2023. (Derek Haggett/CTV Atlantic) The Moncton Lions Community Centre on St. George Street is pictured in January, 2023. (Derek Haggett/CTV Atlantic)

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

These are the 15 Commonwealth realms and where they stand on the royals

While King Charles III's coronation will take place in London on May 6, many countries aside from the United Kingdom will see their new monarch crowned. CTVNews.ca takes a closer look at which countries acknowledge King Charles as their head of state, and how their residents feel about the monarchy.

The 21-day myth: Study looks at how long it actually takes to form a habit

If your friend successfully cultivated an exercise routine within a couple of weeks and you’re still struggling to develop a consistent schedule for doing your laundry, there’s no need to feel like a failure — according to a new study, there’s no one timeline for forming a habit, and it varies widely depending on the task at hand.

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island