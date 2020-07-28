MONCTON -- An investigation is underway after a break and enter at the Greater Moncton SPCA.

Video surveillance now handed over to the RCMP shows a single vehicle plow through the gate of the Greater Moncton SPCA early Saturday morning.

“We received a 911 call at approximately 1:35 a.m. on July 25, reporting a possible break and enter into the Moncton SPCA,” says Staff Sergeant Patricia Levesque of the Codiac RCMP.

The executive director of the SPCA says the lone suspect, who appeared to be a woman, also was caught on tape breaking into the building.

“The main compound gate protects the animals when they’re outside during the day, but also secures the compounds itself,” explains Dan Fryer, executive director of the Greater Moncton SPCA. “The two front doors, the main entrance way for the public at this point, were broken by a brick that had been thrown through the window.”

Fryer says there is at least $20,000 worth of damage, with the gate itself a $15,000 investment.

“The lights were on, the dogs were all barking, and so members went in and cleared the area to make sure there was no one inside. No one was located on scene,” says S/Sgt. Levesque.

Though nothing was stolen and no animals were directly harmed, Fryer says the animals were in obvious stress from the building’s alarm.

“Surprisingly enough, it was primarily damage that was done,” says Fryer. “The individual walked into the front foyer, looked at the donation box but didn’t take any of the money that were in there, walked around the reception area, didn’t look to open any drawers. Just literally had a look and then left.”

With the COVID-19 crisis, finances have been tight, and the SPCA now needs all the help they can get.

Fryer says local construction companies have provided a generous quote for the damage, and a GoFundMe page has been launched.