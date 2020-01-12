HALIFAX -- It was another day of messy winter weather on Sunday as the second storm of the new decade buried much of the Maritimes in a blanket of white.

Environment Canada issued a freezing rain warning for the southeast end of New Brunswick – which made for a difficult day outside for many residents.

“Hurts my face,” says Moncton resident, Alexandre Rioux.

Travel advisories continued to pour in as the day progressed, with New Brunswick's Department of Transportation and Infrastructure warning people to not drive on most major highways.

In the Moncton, people were shovelling in anticipation of braving the elements.

"I'm going to try to go out, maybe to Costco,” says Rioux’s father, Andre. “But I know he won't follow me – he's the smart one."

Across the bridge in Riverview, the town announced it would be delaying the opening of all recreation facilities until noon.

Despite slippery streets being coated with snow and ice, Codiac Transpo buses remained on the roads. The company released a statement early on Sunday morning saying in part:

Our drivers are trained to drive in winter conditions and provide a safe alternative for winter travel to our customers. We remain running as long as it is safely possible for both our drivers and customers to ensure those who have to travel have a safer alternative during severe weather.

And while the rink outside the Avenir Centre was closed due to unfavourable conditions, it was game-on when it came to the inside rink as the 30th annual Timbit Jamboree Hockey Tournament went ahead as scheduled.

“We had about a 30-minute drive into Moncton,” says hockey mom, Kira Kelly. “It was good. We just drove extra slow, took our time – and we got here."

Meanwhile, a chance of flurries is predicted for the Maritimes later in the week – leaving Maritimers with just enough time to thaw out before the next wave of winter weather.