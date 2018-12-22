

CTV Atlantic





A 52-year-old woman from Moncton has been charged with attempted murder after a stabbing occurred at a parking lot of a Sobeys.

Shortly after 5:00 p.m. on Friday afternoon, Codiac RCMP responded to a report of a woman being stabbed in the parking lot of the Sobeys on Vaughan Harvey Boulevard in Moncton.

The victim, a woman in her 40’s, was taken to hospital to be treated for her injuries and was later released.

A short time after the incident, police located 52-year-old Jeanne Pond at a residence in Moncton.

On Saturday, Jeanne Pond was charged with one count of attempted murder. Pond was remanded in custody and is scheduled to appear in Moncton Provincial Court on December 27th, 2018.