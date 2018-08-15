

The Codiac Regional RCMP is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 24-year-old Moncton woman.

Police say Miranda Mooney was last seen on Aug. 8 at 11:45 p.m., near Mountain Road in Moncton and was reported missing the next day.

“Police have followed up several leads to try and locate her but have so far been unsuccessful,” the Mounties said in a news release. “Her family and police are concerned for her well-being.”

Mooney is five-feet-four inches tall and weighs approximately 110 pounds. She has a shaved head, blue eyes and several tattoos. Police say she was last seen wearing army coloured leggings, a striped sweater, Nike sneakers and a beanie type hat.

Anyone with information about Mooney’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Codiac Regional RCMP at 506-857-2400.