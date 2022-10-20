Moncton woman sentenced to 8 years in relation to largest seizure of crystal meth in N.B. history

A 25-year-old Moncton, N.B., woman has been sentenced to eight years in prison after she was involved in what RCMP believes is the largest seizure of crystal methamphetamine in New Brunswick.

Police say the charges and the sentence stem from two drug trafficking investigations.

On May 16, 2020, the Codiac RCMP Crime Reduction Unit led an investigation, which resulted in the arrest of a 23-year-old woman following the seizure of drugs, prohibited weapons, and drug-trafficking paraphernalia.

The woman was released by the court on conditions.

As previously reported by RCMP, Courtney Kenny was arrested in Moncton on Jan. 5, 2022 when police seized 20 kilograms crystal methamphetamine -- about 44 pounds. They also seized prohibited weapons and drug-trafficking paraphernalia while executing search warrants in the area and the Pine Glen, N.B., area.

Courtney Kenny appeared in provincial court on June 7 and pled guilty to six charges:

two counts of possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking

two counts of unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon

possession of property obtained by crime for the purpose of trafficking over $5,000

failure to comply with an undertaking.

When released from prison, Kenny will be prohibited from possessing weapons for life.

A 41-year-old woman and 37-year-old man were also arrested on Jan. 5 and later released on conditions.

Aaron Tayler, 37, was charged on March 28 with possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking and released on conditions. His case is still before the courts.

On June 13, 41-year-old Nicole Claire Lavoie pled guilty to possession of crystal methamphetamine and received a six-month conditional sentence.