Roughly 25,000 people climb Tanzania’s Mount Kilimanjaro every year, and soon two Maritimers will be among them.

The climb is part of a charity challenge but it will also fulfill a promise Jenn Marr made to her dying husband seven years ago.

“He made me make a promise that I would go on a crazy adventure in his memory, and I have not had the opportunity to do anything crazy yet,” says Marr, who lives in Moncton.

As for the charity challenge, Marr and her partner have chosen to climb the tallest peak in Africa in support of the Children’s Miracle Network.

“Depending on where people donate from, the money goes back to the local charities, so because we’re here in Moncton, New Brunswick, most people will donate locally, so it would go to support the IWK Foundation,” says Marr.

Marr and her partner will be the only Canadians in a group of 30 other climbers making the ascent. They have been training for months, but Marr says it’s hard to prepare for factors such as altitude sickness and cold temperatures.

She says she has received some helpful tips from other climbers who have reached the summit.

“The biggest thing was to really make sure you listen to your body, and if your body is telling you you need to slow down or stop, you need to do that,” says Marr.

Outdoor specialist Mark Hazen has trained nearly 30 people who have climbed Mount Kilimanjaro, which rises almost 6,000 metres above sea level. He says it’s impossible to know what to expect, especially with first-time climbers.

“Be prepared and be ready in case something goes wrong,” advises Hazen. “Some come back saying they completed it and some say they haven’t but it’s been a worthwhile experience and it’s something they will never forget.”

Right now Marr and her partner are $1,000 shy of their $20,000 goal, but they hope to raise the remaining amount by Monday, when their adventure begins. They hope to reach the summit in seven days.

With files from CTV Atlantic's Jonathan MacInnis