MONCTON -- A Moncton woman is using her time in isolation to make magic in her fairy workshop.

Sari MacDarlane’s says her hand-crafted creations are designed to make people smile.

“My mom is from Ireland and we were brought up with the fairy stories. The fairy stories that were told were kind of like, sometimes evil and scary, and I didn’t want any part of that. So as I got older, I created the good fairies,” says MacFarlane.

MacFarlane’s fairies are assembled piece by piece, utilizing items in her home and recycling old materials.

“The fairies symbolize happiness, hope, smiles, good feelings and that way your mind is able to go to a place perhaps where it is always good,” says MacFarlane.

The “good fairies” have been hung in windows at psychologist offices and hospitals across the Maritimes to bring hope to patients.

MacFarlane says her designs are for people of all ages.

“One to 92, younger or older, you have an ability to use your imagination if you choose to,” says MacFarlane.

“Why not look at something that’s nice, that’s friendly, that’s happy.”

No two fairies are alike and MacFarlane says the magical creations have brought a sense of joy during the COVID-19 crisis.

“People were coming to me and calling me saying ‘Where could they get one, so-and-so is having a bad day.’ Or, they needed one to have a little uplift and they hung it outside the windows or on their door knobs and it did uplift people, it did give them the smiles.”