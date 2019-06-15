

Moncton TEDx is handing the mic over to the youth.

On Saturday night, a youth focused series of TedTalks will be held at Moncton’s Northrup Frye School. While the city has hosted Ted Talks in the past, this will be the first time that it will be focused to the next generation.

“I think it’s really important that we involve our youth on what’s going to happen to their futures, because that’s what’s most important right now,” says Trish Daley, TEDx Moncton Committee Chair.

Eight keynote speakers, six youth and two who work with youth will take the stage, all with their own take on the concept of sustainable lifestyles and changes they’d like to see made in the world.

One of those speakers is 13-year-old Quinn MacAskill. She is passionate about climate change, and motivated to engage others through art.

“People have been hearing the science and things for a really long time,” says MacAskill. “We need people to be engaged, so climate art is a different, quite likely a better way of getting people engaged.”

MacAskill’s Ted Talk will include a slam poetry piece- she gave CTV Atlantic a little preview before hitting the stage on Saturday night.

“When you think of the earth, you think of death and destruction. When you think of the earth, you think of hate and corruption. You don’t think about the time, the love, and the care, that Mother Earth has taken to create this earth we share,” went MacAskill’s poem.

Organizers say it was important to add a youth component to the traditional Ted Talks, not only so that they can relate to their peers, but also to inspire adults with a fresh perspective.

Brooklyn Wilkins has been using her platform as ‘Miss Teen Maritimes’ to speak about mental health.

“A lot of the time when we think of mental health, we think of people who are isolated or introverted,” explains Wilkins. “But you can have mental illness and still be motivated and take on so much in the world.”

Wilkins hopes her personal story of balancing a busy schedule while battling depression will be something that others relate to.

“Balancing the busy schedule and making sure you are taking care of yourself, and making sure you are the best, and healthiest you can be,” explains Wilkins.

MacKenzie Lawrence will be delivering a talk about sustainable death; a topic that she says is one we often shy away from.

“I think that there needs to be someone to spark that conversation so people feel empowered, that this isn’t some awful, taboo thing that they’re not supposed to talk about,” says Lawrence.

Lawrence says that the conversation is an important one.

“Ways that we can be buried in more sustainable and environmentally conscious ways,” explains Lawrence. “Also completely different ways that we don’t often like to talk about in the Western world.”

An inspiring night of talk, but also action, from a group of young people who are passionate about making a change.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Kate Walker.