Moncton zoo welcomes extremely rare leopard to its clan

Magnetic Hill Zoo in Moncton, N.B., is slowly opening for the season and has a new addition this year -- a rare Amur leopard.

With his light-coloured fur and distinguishable spots, Milan is a sight to see.

Milan, a rare Amur leopard, is pictured at Magnetic Hill Zoo in Moncton, N.B. (Alana Pickrell/CTV Atlantic)“Amur leopards are one of the more rare cats, probably the rarest of all the big cats in the world, the subspecies that comes from the Amur region, so we’re really fortunate to have him here,” said zoo Keeper, James Cann.

Milan arrived at the zoo at the end of November 2022, and his personality is just as impressive as his looks.

“We’re still getting to know and learn him, but he definitely has a lot of energy,” said Cann.

“He’s very excitable. It’s a lot of fun getting to know him and work with him.”

Milan came from a zoo in Quebec and is one of the last of his kind.

“They’re estimating right now that the Amur leopard, there’s anywhere from 40 to 80 animals left in the wild,” said Magnetic Hill Zoo and Park director, Jill Marvin. “So each and every animal is precious and we want to protect them.”

Milan is part of a Species Survival Plan program.

“He is just an essential animal ambassador for a species out in the wild because that animal is in critical danger,” said Marvin.

The hope is that the animals at the zoo will help educate and inspire people.

“Animal ambassadors here at our zoo are a great chance for the public to get educated about the animals themselves and the situation that they exist in the wild and what’s going on with them and why conservation is important,” said Cann.

“That’s something we really try to champion here at Magnetic Hill Zoo.”

Marvin says the Species Survival Plan program has a couple of goals.

“We’re trying to raise awareness and we’re trying to inspire people to take some actions even in your day-to-day life to help reduce your carbon footprint,” she said, pointing out that one of the problems is the loss of habitat in the wild for Amur leopards.

She says accredited zoos also maintain genetic diversity of the species.

“If there’s ever an opportunity that the habitat can take more animals, we can use our breeding program and use the genetics and maintain those genetics because we’re all hoping for a better future and better habitat,” Marvin said.

The zoo has been open on Sundays during the month of March as it welcomes back visitors.

In April, it will be open every day, except Tuesdays and Wednesdays, and then fully open for the season.

On top of Milan, a marmoset was welcomed home to the zoo a few weeks ago.

Marvin anticipates that they will be the only new animals at the zoo this year.

She says last year saw record visitor numbers for the zoo and hopes it will be just as successful this year.

“Magnetic Hill Zoo and the other venues within Magnetic Hill Park help the region, they help the economic growth of the region, we’re bringing tourists around to the areas, but when we get them here we want the animals to wow them and just hope that that has an influence,” she said.

Overall, she says the objective is to provide a venue where people can come and be inspired by the animals.

“Don’t just come out here to see the animals, come out here and be committed to be engaged and make a difference.”