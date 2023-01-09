Monday-morning crash causes power outage in Dartmouth

Halifax Regional Police are on the scene of a single-vehicle collision in Dartmouth, N.S., that has knocked out power in the Burnside area.

Police are asking people to avoid the intersection of John Savage Avenue and Payzant Avenue until further notice.

Live electrical wires are down in the area due to the crash.

As of 7:30 a.m. Monday, nearly 180 Nova Scotia Power customers were without electricity.

The utility estimates power will be restored by 8:30 a.m.