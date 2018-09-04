

CTV Atlantic





Business is booming at Coburg Social.

Once the students come back to town, the restaurant sees a 40 per cent increase in sales.

“It's essential for our business,” said owner Kelly Irvine. “The students really, they make or break us on an annual basis.”

The executive director of the Association of Atlantic Universities says students pump millions into the provincial economy.

“We recently did a study on the export revenue generated by our universities specifically from international students, out of province students and research and development, so that amounts to almost $800 million dollars annually that comes into Nova Scotia from other sources,” said Peter Halpin.

Some students say the cost of education makes it challenging to attend school.

Classes may have just started, but students are already looking for ways to save money.

Student Helena Smajlovic says she plans to get a part-time job.

“To save up money for my next year's tuition and also to have spending money for living costs and all that stuff,” Smajlovic said.

Emily Borgal-Weeks says university is expensive.

"I'm lucky that I got scholarships and stuff like that,” she said. “If I didn't get scholarships or my student loan, I wouldn't be able to afford it.”

The Canadian Federation Of Students says Nova Scotia has the fastest-rising tuition fees in the country.

Aidan McNally of Canadian Federation of Students says post-secondary students are facing a “crisis of affordability.”

“Increases to tuition fees mean that they're having to make really difficult choices like paying for books or paying for food,” McNally said.

She says some students are finding it difficult to get by.

“Something we’re seeing on campus is dramatic increases in use of food banks which should be really cause for concern and demonstrate that the tuition fee increases have severe negative consequences for people who are just struggling to afford their education,” said McNally.

The Canadian Federation of Students says on average, students are paying six per cent more for tuition fees this year in Nova Scotia than they were last year. The federation is calling on the province to invest in institutions and reduce tuition fees.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Natasha Pace.