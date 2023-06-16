Money is top source of stress for sixth straight year: survey
For the sixth year in a row, money is considered the biggest source of stress among Canadians.
A survey released Thursday conducted by Leger, FP Canada’s 2023 Financial Stress Index shows 40 per cent of people surveyed say money is their main source of stress. This comes ahead of personal health, relationships, and work.
“When we look at the last 3-4 years and we’ve had a pandemic,” says Black Star Wealth Founder Wendy Brookhouse. “Now we’ve got inflation, now we’ve got rising interest rates. It’s kind of like this tsunami, trifecta, perfect storm of bad things.”
More than 2,000 Canadians were polled for the survey and 48 per cent say they have lost sleep over money. As well, 36 per cent have experienced mental health challenges related to financial stress.
Inflation, high grocery and gas prices are considered the key contributors of stress.
Limited financial knowledge may be worsening these struggles, Brookhouse said.
“When I have groups of people and I put them together, I’ll ask them were you taught about money in school,” says Brookhouse. “I’m telling you if they are from Canada, nobody puts their hand up.”
The survey also found 48 per cent of Canadians have less disposable income now than a year ago.
It found that 35 per cent are struggling to save enough for retirement, and 36 per cent are worried about saving for a major purchase.
While money management is a concern, some Canadians are simply earning less than they spend. Financial Planner John Maisey with Maisey Financial Services says education is key, especially if you are living paycheque to paycheque.
“Reach out to professionals,” says Maisey. “Look for a financial planner or advisor in your area that can help you and have a conversation to explain what money is. They will help you look at your current situation to develop a strategy.”
It is also important to be mindful of your spending according to experts.
“If you’re going through town in the morning and grab a coffee that’s great,” Maisey says. “But if you’re having two or three or four a day and not accounting for that, that's what's hurting your budget the most.”
“If you go and use the tap,” Brookhouse adds. “Studies have shown that within two to three minutes, you don’t know what you spent.”
“I can’t control a pandemic,” Brookhouse continues. “I can’t necessarily control inflation, I can't control interest rates. But what I can control, I can control my spending, I can control my savings.”
Some people in stressful financial situations don’t like to deal with their money problems. It’s important to understand why one may have a bad relationship with money.
“I have three questions I ask people,” says Brookhouse. “What is your first memory of money? Second question is what is something (your parents) did with money you’d like to copy, and something your parents did that you never want to do with money.”
“That starts to surface some of the unconscious beliefs you have around money,” continues Brookhouse. That may be causing you to self sabotage or maybe not getting the ideal result from a certain pattern you have that you aren’t even aware of.”
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Most of 108 drowning victims in Nigeria boat accident were women and children
Most of the 108 people who drowned after a boat broke apart in north-central Nigeria were women and their children, survivors and local authorities told The Associated Press on Thursday as search efforts ended.
Thousands allowed back home, but officials say wildfires still leaving many displaced
People in parts of Alberta and British Columbia are returning home after wildfire evacuation orders were lifted Thursday.
15 dead, 10 hospitalized in crash on Trans-Canada Highway in Manitoba: RCMP
Fifteen people are dead and 10 others have been taken to hospital after a bus collided with semi truck on the Trans-Canada Highway near Carberry, Man.
Amid cost-of-living concerns, what are your retirement plans? Let us know
With high levels of inflation contributing to an elevated cost of living, some seniors may be rethinking their retirement plans. If you've delayed your retirement, or are thinking of doing so in order to save money, we want to hear from you.
Supreme Court to rule on constitutionality of Safe Third Country Agreement
Canada's top court will deliver the final word Friday on whether the pact between Canada and the United States to control the flow of asylum seekers violates their fundamental rights.
Cyclone Biparjoy kills 2, uproots power lines after landfall in India, churns toward Pakistan
Cyclone Biparjoy knocked out power and threw shipping containers into the sea in western India on Friday before aiming its lashing winds and rain at part of Pakistan that suffered devastating floods last year.
Swiss cyclist Gino Mäder dies from injuries suffered in crash during Tour de Suisse
Swiss cyclist Gino Mäder died Friday, one day after crashing and falling down a ravine during a descent at the Tour de Suisse, the Bahrain-Victorious team said.
'This is the best time there has been': Experts release 13-step roadmap to reform Canada's health-care system
The C.D. Howe Institute released a new roadmap on Thursday that features a 13-step plan to reform Canada’s health-care system.
Missiles target Kyiv as visiting African leaders push Ukraine and Russia for peace and grain
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa arrived in Ukraine on Friday as part of a delegation of African leaders and senior officials seeking ways to end Russia's war, though an air raid in Kyiv during their visit was a grim reminder of the challenge they face.
Toronto
-
Highlights from CP24's Toronto mayoral debate
The seven leading candidates in Toronto’s mayoral race squared off in a debate hosted by CP24 Thursday night, with election day now less than two weeks away.
-
Mayoral candidates vie for second place as Olivia Chow maintains lead
Four Toronto mayoral candidates are battling to be frontrunner Olivia Chow’s runner-up, a new poll from Mainstreet Research has revealed.
-
Ruling to evict family from long-term Airbnb stay props up 'legal gray area' in Toronto's housing market, critics say
The eviction of a family from their long-term stay at a Toronto Airbnb has set a legal precedent that leaves tens of thousands of properties in the city 'effectively exempt from regulatory oversight,' critics say.
Calgary
-
'They didn't even care': Calgarians accuse Telus of unchecked internet installation damage
An upgrade to Telus internet speeds has some Calgarians cursing the company's name, saying it's unfairly leaving a mess on their property.
-
Special air quality statement issued for Calgary and surrounding area amid wildfire smoke
Air quality has deteriorated and officials are urging people to stay indoors as much as possible.
-
CTV News Calgary wins RTDNA 'Best Newscast'
CTV Calgary has picked up a couple of RTDNA Canada Regional Awards of Excellence, including large-market video newscast of the year.
Montreal
-
'They didn't want to help': Teen with ADHD says Marianopolis College denied her right to accommodation
A Montreal teen is speaking out after it took months to obtain an exam accommodation for her diagnosed ADHD. She alleges her CEGEP lied about its assessment criteria and failed to take her disability seriously -- so her family filed a human rights complaint.
-
Plea for help to find missing 15-year-old girl last seen in NDG
Montreal police (SPVM) is asking for your help finding a missing 15-year-old girl last seen in the Notre-Dame-de-Grace neighbourhood.
-
15 dead, 10 hospitalized in crash on Trans-Canada Highway in Manitoba: RCMP
Fifteen people are dead and 10 others have been taken to hospital after a bus collided with semi truck on the Trans-Canada Highway near Carberry, Man.
Edmonton
-
Former Edmonton soldier sentenced to 10 years in prison for attempting to kill her children in house fire
A former Canadian Forces soldier who was found guilty of trying to kill her three children in a house fire has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.
-
15 dead, 10 hospitalized in crash on Trans-Canada Highway in Manitoba: RCMP
Fifteen people are dead and 10 others have been taken to hospital after a bus collided with semi truck on the Trans-Canada Highway near Carberry, Man.
-
'This is the best time there has been': Experts release 13-step roadmap to reform Canada's health-care system
The C.D. Howe Institute released a new roadmap on Thursday that features a 13-step plan to reform Canada’s health-care system.
Northern Ontario
-
15 dead, 10 hospitalized in crash on Trans-Canada Highway in Manitoba: RCMP
Fifteen people are dead and 10 others have been taken to hospital after a bus collided with semi truck on the Trans-Canada Highway near Carberry, Man.
-
What we know about the $42M Lotto 6/49 jackpot won in Ontario
Someone in Ontario is waking up a multi-millionaire Thursday after winning the Lotto 6/49 jackpot.
-
Sask. man seeks full refund after new Ford plagued by multiple issues
A Saskatchewan man says his new SUV has been the source of constant headaches and there appears to be no end in sight.
London
-
Man wanted on Canada-wide warrant could be in southwestern Ontario
Another alert has been issued for a man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant, who may be in southwestern Ontario.
-
15 dead, 10 hospitalized in crash on Trans-Canada Highway in Manitoba: RCMP
Fifteen people are dead and 10 others have been taken to hospital after a bus collided with semi truck on the Trans-Canada Highway near Carberry, Man.
-
Gas leak forces partial evacuation of south London street
Ten homes were evacuated following a natural gas leak in a residential neighbourhood in south London.
Winnipeg
-
15 dead, 10 hospitalized in crash on Trans-Canada Highway in Manitoba: RCMP
Fifteen people are dead and 10 others have been taken to hospital after a bus collided with semi truck on the Trans-Canada Highway near Carberry, Man.
-
Dauphin families anxiously await news on loved ones in deadly Trans-Canada Highway crash
Hours after a crash that has left 15 people dead and 10 others in hospital – family members in the City of Dauphin sat tense, waiting to find out news of their loved ones, of which many fear the worst.
-
A list of mass casualty bus and van crashes on Canadian highways
RCMP say 15 people died and 10 others were taken to hospital on Thursday after a bus collided with a semi-truck near Carberry, Man. Here's a list of some other serious crashes involving buses and large vehicles on Canadian roads.
Ottawa
-
15 dead, 10 hospitalized in crash on Trans-Canada Highway in Manitoba: RCMP
Fifteen people are dead and 10 others have been taken to hospital after a bus collided with semi truck on the Trans-Canada Highway near Carberry, Man.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: June 16-18
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec this weekend.
-
Smoky conditions return to Ottawa
Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of showers.
Saskatoon
-
Former students of Saskatoon private school confident more criminal charges coming
The former principal of a private Christian school at the centre of multiple abuse investigations was in provincial court on Thursday facing charges of 11 counts of assault with a weapon.
-
Saskatoon man charged with murder in fatal shooting
A 24-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in a fatal Saskatoon shooting.
-
15 dead, 10 hospitalized in crash on Trans-Canada Highway in Manitoba: RCMP
Fifteen people are dead and 10 others have been taken to hospital after a bus collided with semi truck on the Trans-Canada Highway near Carberry, Man.
Vancouver
-
Friends identify family of four found dead in Prince Rupert home
While RCMP in Prince Rupert continue to investigate the discovery of four bodies inside a home Tuesday evening, friends have confirmed that the victims are a couple and two young boys.
-
Residents want 'dangerous tree' removed from Vancouver neighbourhood
Residents on Vancouver's West Side say they warned the city about a "dangerous tree" for years, but little was ever done about the towering Lombardy poplar.
-
Parents shocked as Vancouver School Board looks to sell or lease part of school property
The Vancouver School Board is looking to sell or lease school property that is currently part of Graham Bruce Elementary School.
Regina
-
15 dead, 10 hospitalized in crash on Trans-Canada Highway in Manitoba: RCMP
Fifteen people are dead and 10 others have been taken to hospital after a bus collided with semi truck on the Trans-Canada Highway near Carberry, Man.
-
Teen faces 52 charges after string of break-ins, vehicle thefts in Regina
A 17-year-old allegedly behind a string of break-ins in Regina has been arrested. The teen faces a total of 52 charges.
-
Regina Folk Festival in 'serious financial crisis,' asks community for help to keep event going
The Regina Folk Festival (RFF) says it is in ‘serious financial crisis’ and is asking the community to help keep the summer event going.
Vancouver Island
-
Global salmon farm company with B.C. ties backs land-based aquaculture in Japan
The backing of a land-based salmon farm in Japan by a global company with ties to ocean fish farms in British Columbia has Indigenous and conservation groups calling on the federal government to accelerate its transition away from open-net farms.
-
First at 4:30: CTV Vancouver Island launches live, hyper-local newscast
The CTV Vancouver Island newsroom is taking a new approach to delivering news to islanders, launching a live newscast weekdays at 4:30 p.m.
-
15 dead, 10 hospitalized in crash on Trans-Canada Highway in Manitoba: RCMP
Fifteen people are dead and 10 others have been taken to hospital after a bus collided with semi truck on the Trans-Canada Highway near Carberry, Man.