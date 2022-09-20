CTV Meteorologist Kalin Mitchell says based on the latest forecast models, the track of Hurricane Fiona and where it could exactly land this weekend is still unknown.

“Right now stretches from its western point from around Halifax and Truro, to the eastern point which pretty much means the entirety of Newfoundland,” said Mitchell Tuesday.

At minimum, messy weather is likely headed towards the Maritimes.

“Even though the track may take it towards Newfoundland or Cape Breton or to the Cabot Strait," said Mitchell. "Impacts around Atlantic Canada are going to be in a larger area, more broad when it comes to the rain and wind.”

Whenever hurricanes are mentioned, climate change consultant Gary Lines often reflects on the damage brought by Hurricane Juan,19 years ago.

“It was the first time in close to 100 years that a Category 1 hurricane came ashore in Atlantic Canada,” said Lines.

This September has featured dry conditions that could be a pivotal factor, like they were in 2003.

"We had trees full leaf and we had quite a bit of wind and rain with that storm," said Lines. "The impacts were pretty obvious and we had tree falls and power outages.”

Possible flooding is also a concern – something the Halifax Regional Municipality says it's closely monitoring.

“This is largely because of these dry conditions, the ground is hard and it will take longer to absorb water quick enough and that will cause localized flooding on top of that," said HRM Public Affairs Advisor Maggie-Jane Spray. "Leaves are still in the trees and that means as the winds come in these leaves are likely to blow off and get caught in the catch basins on the street."

Lines said the Atlantic Basin was expecting more storm activity than what has been experienced so far in 2022.

“Sea surface temperature has warmed up in the Atlantic quite a bit and that combination of a storm now forming and warm sea surfaces, is always a concern,” said Lines.

Lines added those elements are the typical conditions that feed hurricanes and increase their strength.