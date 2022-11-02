Monkeypox vaccine clinics to open in Sydney, N.S.

People who are at the highest risk of being exposed to monkeypox can now book an appointment in Sydney, N.S., to receive Imvamune, a vaccine intended to protect against infection.

Nova Scotia Health says it will host two free vaccine clinics for first and second doses at the Cape Breton Centre for Sexual Health.

The first clinic is set to open Nov. 8, and run until Nov. 16. The second clinic is expected to open Dec. 6, and run until Dec. 14.

The National Advisory Committee on Immunization recommends Imvamune be used as a preventive, two-dose vaccine for those at highest risk, with doses given at least 28 days apart.

"As soon as we started offering a monkeypox vaccine clinic in Nova Scotia, we knew how important it was to expand access beyond Halifax to other areas of the province to help protect those at highest risk of infection," said Dr. Jesse Kancir, the medical officer of health responsible for monkeypox, in a news release.

“I'm encouraging everyone who is eligible to get vaccinated with both doses to ensure maximum protection."

First and second-dose appointments are also available at the Halifax Sexual Health Centre until Nov. 24.

The province says the vaccination program is only available to people who:

1. Identify as a cisgender or transgender queer man, a two-spirit person or a non-binary person who has sexual contact with a cisgender or transgender queer man, a two-spirit person or a non-binary person and meets at least one of the following criteria:

have had two or more sexual partners since May as defined above, or is planning to

have had a diagnosis of a bacterial sexually transmitted infection since May

attended, worked at or volunteered at an event/social venue for sexual contact, such as a bathhouse or sex club, since May, or is planning to

had anonymous sex since May, or is planning to

engaged as a worker or a client in sex work since May, or is planning to

Or

2. Have sexual contact with someone who meets the above criteria.

Only residents of Nova Scotia or people living in the province for prolonged periods, who meet the eligibility criteria, will be offered the vaccine.

Eligible people can book an appointment online. Those in Cape Breton can also call the Sydney Public Health Office at 902-563-2400.

The province says work is underway to get other clinics up and running in Nova Scotia.

Nova Scotia Health warns that monkeypox spreads through close contact with an infected person, including during sexual activity, direct contact with monkeypox spores, inhaling respiratory droplets from coughs or sneezes from an infected person, and contact with contaminated items like bedding or clothing.

Symptoms of monkeypox are known to develop five to 21 days after being exposed to the virus. Early onset symptoms include fever, chills, swollen lymph nodes, headache, muscle pain, joint pain, back pain, and exhaustion. As symptoms progress, a rash or sore usually starts on the face, legs, or arms and can affect other parts of the body including hands, feet, mouth and genitals.

The World Health Organization first declared the monkeypox outbreak a global health emergency on July 23.

Nova Scotia confirmed its first case of monkeypox on Aug. 23.