HALIFAX -- Like many sports fans, Brian Quinn is superstitious. Early in the playoffs, every time Quinn watched the Canadiens play, they would lose.

"I stopped watching and then they started winning," said Quinn.

Even last night, Quinn refused to watch and kept checking for updates on his phone. However, post-game he watched and enjoyed the late-night celebration as Montreal advanced to the 2021 Stanley Cup Final.

"What I though was even cooler, was watching the reaction of Carey Price and the other fellows celebrate," said Quinn.

Sixteen-year old Noah Baird said watching the game was emotionally draining, yet he was happy knowing there was ample reason to celebrate.

"They haven't been to the Cup final in almost 30 years," said Baird.

Canadians radio play-by-play broadcaster Dan Robertson had a hunch last night was going to be a special night.

"It was almost like you knew it was going to happen," said Robertson who is from Trenton, N.S.

According to Robertson, this is a perfectly timed Montreal playoff run.

"I think it's just what the doctor ordered," said Robertson, who added people are enjoying it on the heels of a tough 16 months of living with pandemic restrictions.

"It's just a nice feeling now after the time that we came through," said Robertson. "People are latching onto this for a lot of different reasons."

One of those people is Wayne MacKay, who has been a Montreal fan since he was eight-years-old. Usually MacKay is offering legal analysis for CTV. On this day he was he was wearing his Montreal jersey -- still giddy following last night's overtime goal.

"I have got to admit. I was jumping up and down a bit," said MacKay. "That was amazing."

He added the only damper was some of the celebration in the streets of Montreal became too rowdy at times.

"Hopefully when they win the Cup they will have it under control so there will be even less," said Mackay.

Montreal will now play either Tampa Bay or the New York Islanders on Monday in the final series, as they attempt to capture their 25th Stanley Cup in franchise history.