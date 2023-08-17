Monument honours N.S. mass shooting victim’s career in corrections

Standing about six feet tall, a replica of a prison watch tower has been constructed inside one of Canada’s oldest continuously operating correctional institutions.

The monument, welded together inside Dorchester Penitentiary, is meant to honour Sean McLeod, a correctional officer killed at his home during the Nova Scotia mass shooting in April 2020.

Sean McLeod pictured in his Correctional Service of Canada uniform. (Courtesy: Scott McLeod)

The idea came about after staff at the facility where McLeod worked, Springhill Institution, planted a tree at the prison in his memory.

They decided they wanted to do more.

“With Sean, I knew him, and I didn't know until about seven years ago, that he and I were related, so we developed a friendship that way,” says Jamie Henwood, who worked as a woodshop instructor inside Springhill at the time.

Henwood learned they were cousins about seven years ago, and describes McLeod as someone who “loved life.”

“He was professional (too), but at the same time, he would get along with everyone great, and even with the offenders, he was a very fair person,” says Henwood.

“What happened with Sean should never have happened, but (I said) ‘let's recognize him,’” adds Henwood.

McLeod’s brother says he loved the idea when he got the call about it.

“My brother had close to 25 years in, he was working on the 25 years,” says Scott McLeod.

Scott McLeod outside the Dorchester Penitentiary. (Heidi Petracek/CTV Atlantic)

He first saw the monument last Wednesday, as it awaited finishing touches of paint.

“It’s impressive to see,” he says.

The tower is made of black and grey powder-coated steel, and each of its four sides will bear plaques with specific significance.

One will feature a tribute to McLeod, along with his picture. Another side will recognize Springhill Correctional officer Arnold Harrison, who died on escort duty in a winter traffic crash in January of 1997.

Henwood says the third side will acknowledge the Mi’kmaw land the structure will stand on, and the fourth side will include a poem in tribute to all workers at the institution.

What makes the monument even more unique is the fact that it was designed and built entirely by six inmates with the facility’s CORCAN program.

CORCAN is an agency within CSC that trains inmates in practical skills, such as welding and woodworking, helping them gain certifications and job experience for life on the outside.

Henwood says an inmate on work release drafted the design for the tower as well.

“I think this the first monument that they've worked on,” says Janine Mazerolle, CORCAN’s director of manufacturing.

CTV News asked to interview the inmates involved, however CSC said no one was willing.

But Mazerolle says they wanted to be part of the project.

“The inmates are really interested in that type of work,” she says. “Because for them it’s giving back to the community and they really take pride in that.”

“They beamed,” adds Henwood. “They knew what this was for, and yes, he’s a correctional officer, but they still respect that part of it and they loved doing it.”

The tower is now at Springhill, waiting to be permanently installed on a platform. The plan is to also place solar lights inside, so the guard tower lights up at night.

The platform outside Springhill Institution where the monument for Nova Scotia mass shooting victim Sean McLeod will permanently stand. (Heidi Petracek/CTV Atlantic)

McLeod’s career was spent entirely at the facility. His partner, Alanna Jenkins – also killed in the tragedy – was a Correctional Services Canada employee herself at the Nova Institution for Women in Truro.

McLeod’s brother, Scott, works as a correctional officer at Springhill.

“You know when people talk to me, they talk about my brother, but it's not just him, it’s everybody,” he says. “The weekend that this tragedy happened, it touched so many people.”

Henwood is proud to have initiated a project remembering a colleague who once stood guard.

“It means a lot that way, and just to be able to appreciate as I said, 25 years of CSC,” he says.

It’s an unexpected gesture, perhaps - a symbol that will stand outside prison walls to honour all those who’ve worked inside.

“It's going to be a positive thing to see,” says McLeod.

