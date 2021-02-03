HALIFAX -- Residents of North Preston, a community outside Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, are upset after a shocking description of their community appeared on a popular urban mobility app. While the description has been removed, many in the community say it should have never happened.

Following what can only be described as an online assault, Canada's largest black community is reeling from the discovery of the description on Moovit, a transit app available to millions of people.

"It's absolutely inappropriate, and especially during these heightened times where anti-black racism is a big thing," says resident Shauna Crawley.

Prior to the change, users of the app wanting to catch a bus to the Preston area would be shocked to see the area referred to with a vulgar and highly offensive racial slur.

After being screenshotted and posted online, the description generated many complaints to Moovit, which quickly removed it.

In a statement, Moovit wrote, "We agree with you that this is highly inappropriate and racist content, and should not have happened. We deeply apologize."

The company went on to say it "uses external databases of addresses and points of interest, including ones that are crowdsourced and user generated (which is where this racist and false address came from came from.)"

Moovit says it doesn't tolerate racism and is taking steps to fix the problem.

In East Preston, the outrage is felt just as much.

"That's a terrible statement," says Rev. Joyce Ross, a local pastor who says the post is upsetting and hurtful – especially in 2021 during Black History Month.

"We worked hard. We've been here back in the 1700s; we built this area, this whole community, we built Citadel Hill," says Ross. "We've been doing a lot here. We have a history, and we are very proud of our history, and we don't need to take that stuff."

Meanwhile, Crawley says no space should be made for racism.

"It should never be tolerated, and I think there's a lot of complacency," says Crawley. "If you are not a person of colour, [that] you think these things don't happen; but on a day to day continuum, it happens to us."