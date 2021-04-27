HALIFAX -- A slow moving low continues to move north away from the Maritimes Tuesday night and Wednesday.

That should provide a window of fair late April weather through mid-week. Wednesday will feature a general mix of sun and cloud across the Maritimes with the sunniest conditions in the west and still a low chance of showers for eastern areas. The April sun will allow highs to punch up into the teens for most of the Maritimes with the exception of directly on the coastline and parts of PEI and Cape Breton.

Likewise, Thursday, is expected to be a mix of sun and cloud with most afternoon temperatures reach low, mid, and even high teens.

Sky conditions mainly sunny to a mix of sun and cloud for most on Wednesday. Some spotty showers linger for PEI and eastern areas of Nova Scotia.

Fair again on Thursday with most high temperatures expected in the teens which is a bit above seasonable for the end of April.

Change arrives on Friday. A developing low will move up the St. Lawrence River Valley and crosses New Brunswick by early Saturday morning. The system will bring rain and gusty winds with the rain totally a general 10 to 30 mm for the region. The wind on Friday will be from the east and southeast with gusts peaking 30 to 60 km/h.

Scattered showers and blustery winds will linger behind the passing low for Saturday. The wind will turn west and northwest with gusts 30 to 50 km/h.

We’ve had our fair share of April “showers” this month. Precipitation totals are close to, or above, 30 year climate normal for most. Northern New Brunswick and Cape Breton have generally seen the most precipitation. Monthly totals are a little lower for parts of southern New Brunswick with both the Saint John and Moncton Airports coming in with totals closer to 50 per cent of the average for April.

Precipitation totals at select weather stations through April 26. The region is generally headed towards near-to-above totals compared to a 30 year climate normal.

Seasonal forecasts issued by Environment Canada call for above normal temperatures for Nova Scotia and P.E.I. and near normal temperatures for New Brunswick for the period of April-May-June. The same modelling predicts above normal precipitation, in total, for April-May-June for the Maritime region.