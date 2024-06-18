ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • More Canadians are living in poverty than previously thought, says report

    The West Side Food Bank pantry in Saint John, N.B., on June 18, 2024. (Nick Moore/CTV Atlantic) The West Side Food Bank pantry in Saint John, N.B., on June 18, 2024. (Nick Moore/CTV Atlantic)
    Share

    A new report from Food Banks Canada says 25 per cent of Canadians are living at a poverty level living standard, compared to the official poverty rate of 10 per cent.

    The report cites a European metric called the ‘Material Deprivation Index’ (MDI) using Canadian data, and finds that a quarter of the country cannot afford two or more household essentials.

    According to the report, that accounts for nearly 6 million more Canadians living in poverty than reflected in Statistics Canada most recent data.

    The MDI metrics in the Food Banks Canada report suggests 30 per cent of Canadians aged 18 to 30 years old, 44.5 per cent of single-parent families, and 42 per cent of renters experience a poverty level standard of living.

    More to come…

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News