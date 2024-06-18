More Canadians are living in poverty than previously thought, says report

A new report from Food Banks Canada says 25 per cent of Canadians are living at a poverty level living standard, compared to the official poverty rate of 10 per cent.

The report cites a European metric called the ‘Material Deprivation Index’ (MDI) using Canadian data, and finds that a quarter of the country cannot afford two or more household essentials.

According to the report, that accounts for nearly 6 million more Canadians living in poverty than reflected in Statistics Canada most recent data.

The MDI metrics in the Food Banks Canada report suggests 30 per cent of Canadians aged 18 to 30 years old, 44.5 per cent of single-parent families, and 42 per cent of renters experience a poverty level standard of living.

More to come…