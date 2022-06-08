More concerns raised about Charlottetown expense claims after CAO was fired last month
An expense scandal is brewing behind the doors of city hall in Charlottetown, P.E.I.
It started with the departure chief administrative officer, and former Halifax mayor, Peter Kelly.
Kelly was fired "without cause" in May amid accusations about inappropriate management of city finances.
It seems that was just the tip of the iceberg. Late last month, documents were released -- secured through a freedom of information request by the Canadian Taxpayers Federation -- showing that a group of 10 counsellors and staff expensed an $1,800 dinner to the city, including nearly $500 in alcohol.
The city’s expense policy specifically excludes alcohol purchases.
The federation released another set of documents Friday, which show a city employee was apparently double dipping, expensing per diems for meals already included in conference fees, and staying at luxury hotels on the taxpayers’ dime.
“It doesn’t seem to be the exception, it seems to be the rule," said Renaud Brossard, the interim Atlantic director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.
“Despite the fact that the policies say that it’s not something that should happen, and we’re not seeing any movement from the city to try and get it back, we’re not seeing any investigation from the city.”
Both the federation and official opposition are calling for the province to step in and review the city’s administration.
In a statement from the city of Charlottetown late Wednesday afternoon, Mayor Philip Brown and interim CAO Donna Waddell said the city “is currently undergoing a number of changes,” including “a review and strengthening of city policies, procedures and by-laws.”
The statement, however, didn’t make any reference to the expense claims, or give any specifics on how or when changes would be made.
With municipal elections just months away, the mayor and councillors in Charlottetown are going to be on the hot seat, sure to face questions about how money is being spent when they’re knocking on doors.
