HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia is funding 12 new spaces at Dalhousie medical school and 70 first-year nursing spots in Sydney and Yarmouth.

The province is also providing $21 million in funding for family and seniors pharmacare, as well as low-income family drug support programs.

The province says 62 of the nursing seats will be added at Cape Breton University and eight will be added at Dalhousie University's Yarmouth campus.

This is the first increase in undergraduate nursing seats in 12 years.

The province says a new agreement with 1,300 pharmacists allows them to prescribe birth control and medication for urinary tract infections and shingles.

"Pharmacists can renew prescriptions for 180 days for many items and as of April 1, government will cover the fee for all residents with a valid health card," the Department of Health and Wellness said in a news release.