SYDNEY -- The new year is bringing with it new rules that are allowing more electronics to be recycled in Nova Scotia.

It all adds up to some interesting gadgets ending up at depots and it's an electronic jungle at one recycling depot just outside of Sydney.

And new in 2020 are some gadgets that you weren't allowed to drop off -- until now.

"It's going to mean more stuff coming in, the gaming stuff, all the wires and the boards, the microwaves," said Jim Coffin, the Enviro Depot owner."We've been turning away microwaves for years."

Not anymore.

Coffin says there are as many as five hundred old microwaves in a pile which have been waiting to processed.

All of this is the result of new regulations that took effect Jan. 1.

Among the new items that can now be recycled in Nova Scotia are electronic readers, GPS units, video games, consoles and gaming equipment, and also, electronic hard drives.

For many, it's a chance to get rid of items that may have been sitting around the house for years.

At the depot, this only adds to an already busy time with people getting rid of old gadgets after Christmas, and Boxing Day sales.

Coffin says it's all good for his bottom line.

"It's just good business," Coffin says. "We're shipping out good loads. And everybody's happy."

The idea is to help the planet, too.

Gerard MacLellan of the Electronic Products Recycling Associationsays in most cases, they can recycle 90 per cent or more of each unit.

"So, there's really no need to put them in a landfill," said MacLellan. "That way, we can reduce the amount of new materials that you have to develop in order to build new products and you also save space in landfills, and extend the life of landfills in Nova Scotia."