More Halifax residents can return home Friday after wildfires
Many Tantallon residents who were evacuated due to wildfires that destroyed 151 homes in the area will be permitted to return home Friday, the Halifax Regional Municipality said.
Mayor Mike Savage said Halifax residents should expect an alert Friday with details for those in the Upper Tantallon area who will be able to return to their community.
“Tomorrow it is our intent, it is our plan, that the majority of people who were evacuated will be able to return to their homes,” Savage said during a news conference Thursday afternoon.
There are about 4,100 residents in the Halifax Regional Municipality that are under evacuation orders as of Thursday evening.
Those living in areas most severely impacted by wildfires will have to wait a bit longer before they can return, said Erica Fleck, Halifax’s director of emergency management.
Fleck said residents from areas of “significant impact” should expect to remain evacuated for as long as 10 days while safety inspections continue and fencing is installed around destroyed homes.
These three locations in the "dark orange zone" on municipal mapping are where the bulk of the burned down structures, fuel spills and impassable roads are located.
HRM map of fire impact
“There’s a significant list of items that are still big safety risks in those areas,” Fleck said.
“As we get down to the nitty gritty, we have to take it street by street, and house by house to make sure we’re not sending people to an unsafe environment.”
The emergency management director said crews are working on identifying specific areas that are still dangerous that will be cordoned off with fencing before allowing residents to return.
Wildfires in the suburban area northwest of Halifax were first reported May 28 and more than 16,000 people were displaced at the height of evacuations.
Thursday marks the final day to register online with the Canadian Red Cross to receive $500 per household for evacuees. The organization said that residents who have been unable to register online can continue to call 1-800-863-6582 to access support.
Fires are considered under control — but not out — in Westwood Hills, Tantallon and Hammonds Plains.
The Barrington Lake wildfire in Shelburne County that covers 23,525 hectares is still classified as "being held,” which means it is not moving, but is still not under control.
For More Nova Scotia news, visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | David Johnston resigns as foreign interference special rapporteur, citing 'highly partisan atmosphere'
Foreign interference special rapporteur David Johnston has resigned, CTV News has confirmed. In a letter to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Johnston cited the intense politicization of his appointment and work, as the reason for his coming departure.
Here's how some of Canada's wildfires compare in size to cities, lakes
Fires across the country are burning millions of hectares of land but what does that really look like? CTVNews.ca compared the blazes to some cities and lakes in the country showing just how big they have gotten.
Donald Trump described Pentagon plan of attack and shared classified map, indictment says
Former U.S. president Donald Trump is facing 37 felony charges related to the mishandling of classified documents, according to an indictment unsealed Friday that alleges that he described a Pentagon 'plan of attack' and shared a classified map related to a military operation.
Boris Johnson quits as U.K. lawmaker after being told he will be sanctioned for misleading Parliament
Former U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson shocked Britain on Friday by quitting as a lawmaker after being told he will be sanctioned for misleading Parliament.
Reactive to proactive: A push for a national campaign on wildfire education in Canada
Despite the alarming facts and figures, experts say Canada is far more reactive than it is proactive when it comes to wildfires and they’re calling for a national campaign on wildfire education to better prepare for the future.
Three people charged in alleged abduction of N.L. teen after Amber Alert issued
Police in Newfoundland and Labrador say three people are facing charges following the alleged abduction of a 14-year-old girl.
Eyes on the weather as residents pack and flee from fierce wildfire in northeast B.C.
Showers are predicted Saturday over the aggressive wildfire threatening Tumbler Ridge, but forecasters say thunderstorms could sweep through the parched region without bringing any rain.
Air Canada walks back compensation denials after thousands delayed due to tech issues
Air Canada says it made a mistake in rejecting some compensation claims from the thousands of travellers affected by delayed flights due to computer malfunctions.
Corrections defends Bernardo's privacy, as it faces calls to detail transfer reason
The Correctional Service of Canada is defending Paul Bernardo's privacy rights after the public safety minister said they should be waived.
Toronto
-
Toronto Blue Jays send Anthony Bass packing after anti-LGBTQ2S+ controversy
Blue Jays pitcher Anthony Bass was demoted from the team’s roster on Friday afternoon after sharing an anti-LGBTQ2S+ video.
-
Woman warns Ontario drivers after getting caught up in licence plate cloning scam
An Ontario woman was surprised to find out her licence plate was duplicated by another driver after multiple Highway 407 bills landed in her mailbox.
-
Corrections defends Bernardo's privacy, as it faces calls to detail transfer reason
The Correctional Service of Canada is defending Paul Bernardo's privacy rights after the public safety minister said they should be waived.
Calgary
-
Unsealed court documents offer new disturbing details provided by Mantha's alleged victims
Disturbing new details about a man accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting women in Calgary have come to light, as court documents exposing accounts from his alleged victims have been unsealed.
-
Fatal crash in Parkdale prompts road closure
One person was killed and two others were injured in a crash in the northwest Calgary community of Parkdale of Friday.
-
Calgary police warn public of high-risk offender Gurbir Mangat, released Friday
Calgary police are warning the public about a high-risk offender who was released into the community on Friday after spending time behind bars for a series of sexual assaults.
Montreal
-
Violent crimes rose in 2022, car thefts skyrocketed: Montreal police
Montreal police (SPVM) stats for 2022 show that crime went up dramatically in 2022 and, taking COVID-19 pandemic numbers into account, violent crimes have been on the rise overall since 2017. In addition, motor vehicle thefts skyrocketed, having more than doubled since pre pandemic years.
-
Plante vows to crack down on illegal magic mushroom dispensary slated to open in Montreal
A chain of illegal magic mushroom dispensaries in Ontario is determined to open a location in Montreal this summer despite the threat of a crackdown by Mayor Valerie Plante.
-
2 men to be charged with first-degree murder after man, 61, found dead in Montreal apartment: police
Montreal police said two men are expected to be charged with first-degree murder after a man was found dead inside an apartment last weekend.
Edmonton
-
Premier Smith appoints new Alberta cabinet with many familiar faces in different portfolios
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith named her new cabinet Friday, about two weeks after her United Conservative Party took the majority of seats in Alberta.
-
Bikes and beers: Breweries north of the river launch Hop Pocket
Breweries in north-central Edmonton will be dishing pints all weekend to cheers to the launch of the Hop Pocket.
-
Photos of arson suspect released by Edmonton police
Officers released security images Friday in an effort to track down a man suspected of setting a trailer on fire in northwest Edmonton.
Northern Ontario
-
Victim shot and killed in Kirkland Lake, police search for homicide suspects
One person has been killed in Kirkland Lake following a shooting Thursday evening on Second Street East.
-
Already displaced by fire, Sudbury woman victim of attempted break-in at hotel
A tenant displaced in the downtown Sudbury fire last month said her hotel is denying her request to move her room to a centralized location following an attempted break-in.
-
Protestors in Timmins oppose location of homeless shelter
About 40 people who say they've been impacted by an increase in crime since the Living Space homeless shelter moved into their neighbourhood have taken their messages to the street.
London
-
Three-vehicle collision in south London, Ont. sends one to hospital
A three-vehicle collision on Wellington Road resulted in an SUV flipping onto its roof and one person being sent to hospital Friday afternoon.
-
Drug trafficking trial puts elderly couple behind bars
A London, Ont. courtroom heard Friday that from a so-called “hobby farm” near Newbury, drugs were being housed and trafficked.
-
Political push to redirect millions in incentives from downtown developers to affordable housing
London, Ont.’s soaring skyline has come with a substantial price tag for local taxpayers. A municipal financial incentive intended to encourage residential construction in downtown London has reimbursed developers millions of dollars to offset development charges in recent years.
Winnipeg
-
Remains found in western Manitoba identified as woman missing since 2020
Mounties say remains found in western Manitoba have been identified as a woman who has been missing for three years.
-
Woman stabbed in 'completely random' attack at Olive Garden: Winnipeg Police
Winnipeg police say a woman is in hospital with severe injuries after she was allegedly stabbed by a man in what police describe as a completely random and unprovoked attack.
-
Gillingham lays out plan to help lower bike thefts in Winnipeg
To combat theft, Mayor Scott Gillingham wants to make the city’s bike registry free and make use of technology.
Ottawa
-
Trans-friendly counter-protesters stand up to activist outside Ottawa schools
Hundreds of counter-protesters gathered near three schools in Ottawa's west end on Friday to take a stand against a B.C. man who is protesting what he calls "gender ideology."
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | David Johnston resigns as foreign interference special rapporteur, citing 'highly partisan atmosphere'
Foreign interference special rapporteur David Johnston has resigned, CTV News has confirmed. In a letter to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Johnston cited the intense politicization of his appointment and work, as the reason for his coming departure.
-
This is the proposed new name for Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway
The Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway in Ottawa's west end will be renamed Kichi Zībī Mīkan, if approved by the National Capital Commission's board of directors.
Saskatoon
-
'This is a spending problem': Saskatoon business leader calls for 'mid-management' job cuts at city hall
The head of Saskatoon’s chamber of commerce responding with frustration to the city’s announcement of a $75 million deficit over the next two years — and the tax hikes that will likely be needed to help makeup some of the the shortfall.
-
Saskatoon residents encouraged to check in on vulnerable family, neighbours on hot days
The City of Saskatoon plans to ramp up its emergency heat response from Sunday to Wednesday, with a string of hot days expected.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Sask. RCMP cancel Amber Alert after missing kids located
Saskatchewan RCMP cancelled an Amber Alert after two missing children were located.
Vancouver
-
As wildfire moves closer to Tumbler Ridge, B.C., officials urge remaining residents to leave
An "incredibly volatile" wildfire is moving closer to the B.C. community of Tumbler Ridge and officials are urging the roughly 150 people who have stayed behind—in spite of an evacuation order—to leave immediately.
-
Body of Vancouver man discovered in Lions Bay, 1 day after he left for hike: RCMP
The search for a missing hiker in Metro Vancouver has been called off, after the discovery of a body presumed to be that of 29-year-old Michael Tu.
-
White Rock restaurant files ethics complaint against city councillor over Facebook comment
The Moby Dick restaurant has been serving up its famous fish and chips on the White Rock promenade since it was founded by the Mueller family in 1975. But one local city councillor clearly isn’t a fan.
Regina
-
Transplant may not be possible for Sask. girl who stole hearts on TikTok
A young Saskatchewan girl that stole the hearts of the province, and millions online, is back in hospital.
-
13-year-old dies following rollover near Moosomin, Sask.
A 13-year-old is dead following a vehicle rollover near Moosomin on Thursday morning.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Sask. RCMP cancel Amber Alert after missing kids located
Saskatchewan RCMP cancelled an Amber Alert after two missing children were located.
Vancouver Island
-
Vancouver Island wildfire expected to continue for 'several days' as highway remains closed
Wildfire officials are sending an additional 20 firefighters to help battle an out-of-control blaze that has burned more than two square kilometres of forest and cut off a major highway on Vancouver Island.
-
BC Ferries cancels sailings between Vancouver and Victoria
BC Ferries has cancelled two sailings between Vancouver and Victoria on Friday evening.
-
Vancouver Island wildfire detour to close after vehicle rolls into lake
A vehicle detour route that is serving as a lifeline between eastern and western Vancouver Island amid a raging wildfire will be closed for much of the day Friday.