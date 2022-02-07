More information on opening further could come this week: N.B. premier

New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs says he’s meeting with public health officials and cabinet this week with the hope that a timeline can be established on how the province can further loosen more COVID-19 restrictions.

He said he’s aiming to have more information later this week, with meetings on Wednesday and Thursday.

“I’m meeting this week with public health officials and we’ll go through what their projections look like going forward, where we are based on their passed projections, with the view that I’m optimistic that in the coming weeks we will see more movement to move forward and open up further,” he said. “I want to be able to communicate that later this week.”

He says hospitals have showed signs of stabilizing, although acknowledged the health-care system is still not operating normally.

The last several weekends saw anti-restriction and mandate protests in Moncton, N.B., Fredericton, N.B., and outside his home in Quispamsis, N.B.

Another protest is planned for Fredericton this coming weekend. A Facebook event says a convoy will travel along the downtown, ending at the New Brunswick legislature.

Kennebecasis Regional Police Force said the protest outside Higgs’ home saw over 100 people.

“The protest was noisy but remained peaceful,” police said in a statement.

Higgs said he has never felt his, or his family’s safety is at-risk, although he says he’s "disappointed" protestors chose a private home, rather than a public location like the legislature.

“This isn’t the time to lose hope of any kind,” he said. “Because we’re actually in a very good position to go the next steps as I understand, and I’ll have all the details in the next couple of days.”

Higgs said the Department of Public Safety is working with Fredericton police, and ‘"coordinating any necessary efforts" for this weekend’s planned protest.

The New Brunswick RCMP said they are aware of the protest and plan to monitor the situation. They add they are in "constant contact" with other police forces, including Fredericton police.

“I just believe that if we’re all focused on the same thing and if it’s life without mandates, life without all these restrictions, it’s just the timing of when we’re able to do it – then we should be able to find a path forward,” he said.