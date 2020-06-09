HALIFAX -- More Maritimers are making the wearing of masks part of their daily routines, as more businesses open their doors.

A new poll has found it's a choice many are making in the interest of keeping COVID-19 at bay.

For Sherrie Kearney of the Maritime Tartan Company, results from a new poll suggesting more people are wearing masks these days isn't surprising.

Ever since the pandemic began, she's been flat out, making masks for customers across the country.

"I've made 7,300 in a month and a half," Kearney said.

As someone with several health conditions, she also believes wearing a non-medical mask outside the home is a must.

"Even if they feel they don't have symptoms, you could be asymptomatic and pass it to someone else," she said.

A new Leger poll released Tuesday suggests many Canadians agree, with 51 per cent of respondents saying they've worn a mask to go grocery shopping.

That figure is lower on the East Coast at 38 per cent.

Even so, Maritimers do say they don a mask before entering a store.

Former Nova Scotia MLA Mary Ann McGrath says going into grocery stores makes her especially apprehensive.

"I mind the fact that they don't seem to pay attention to the direction on the floor and crowding in the places where the aisles are tight," McGrath said.

Knitter Mary MacDermid also says she wears a mask in stores -- and plans to keep doing so for the foreseeable future.

"I'll wait until I hear from our good health authorities that's it's a safe time to put them away," MacDermid said.

The poll also found that 53 per cent of the respondents believe masks should be mandatory in public or confined spaces – such as grocery stores and malls.

"I think it's up to the individual, but I'd probably do it anyway to reassure the other people in the mall," said Bill Muise.

As for whether there will be a second wave of COVID-19 -- the Leger poll found most people believe it is coming.

That's perhaps the biggest motivation for Maritimers to start making a habit of wearing a mask.