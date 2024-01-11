More Nova Scotians turning to food banks amid high cost of living

As the cost of living continues to rise, more and more people are feeling squeezed economically and they are turning to social services like food banks for help.

Nick Jennery, the executive director of Feed Nova Scotia says food bank use is up 34 percent compared to this time last year, and it's not just those without incomes using the services either, as there are more working people that are in need of help.

"There are more visits to food banks, there are more first-time people reaching out for food banks, every single operating metric is up," said Jennery.

Matt Rochon works full-time and pays less than $1,000 per month on rent. He considers himself lucky, but amid high inflation and the rising costs of living, he's having to cut back on spending.

"I'm not spending as much money on the things that I want," said Rochon. "More on just the needs and I'm just trying to save money wherever I can."

As the costs of everyday necessities like groceries, gas, rent and utilities continue to rise, those working in the social services sector say they are seeing more working Nova Scotia struggle to keep up, as Jennery says incomes aren't keeping up with inflation.

"It's sometimes referred to as the working poor," said Jennery. "That percentage of clients that food banks support is going up."

If anyone in the middle class is looking for government support amid the rising cost of living, they won't see specific economic help from the PC government in their new budget, as finance minister Allan MacMaster says they will continue with its targeted economic support which is directed to those with the greatest need.

"The opposition has called for things that would provide more broad relief to the public but we want to focus on the people who need it most," said MacMaster.

Jennery is frustrated with the patchwork response to dealing with poverty and said the status quo isn't cutting it. He's calling for a more coordinated government strategy.

"Inflation just keeps piling up and it's just making things more difficult," said Jennery. "Until we have income that starts to get close to what is recognized as a living wage, we are going to continue to miss the mark."

