More Pictou County homes, businesses set to gain high-speed internet

More than 4,700 homes and businesses in Pictou County, N.S., are set to receive high-speed internet thanks to $10.6 million in funding announced by the province.

The municipality's fibre expansion project will cost about $53 million. In December, the federal government announced they will spend up to $31 million on the project, while the county is expected to contribute $10.6 million.

"The Nova Scotia Internet Funding Trust shares our commitment to provide Nova Scotians with high-speed internet access," said Community Services Minister Karla MacFarlane, MLA for Pictou West, on behalf of Public Works Minister Kim Masland, who shares ministerial responsibility for Build Nova Scotia, in a news release Tuesday.

The county began rolling out a fixed wireless service in December of 2022, which will eventually be made available to all residents in the zone.

“When the fibre is ready, people will be able to switch over,” read the province's release.

The province says residents and business owners in Pictou County and other parts of the province also have the option to get internet service faster through the provincial Satellite Internet Service Rebate Program.

The program provides an interim solution until fixed wireless or wired projects - such as the one in Pictou County - are complete.

“Thanks to sizeable federal and provincial contributions to our high-speed internet project, no individual and no business will be left behind, no matter where they are located in our rural municipality. This will encourage all of our communities to grow in numbers and in prosperity,” said Robert Parker, the warden with the Municipality of Pictou County.

The rebate covers the one-time costs for eligible homes and businesses to set up satellite internet, including hardware, shipping, installation and tax, up to a maximum of $1,000.

The Internet for Nova Scotia Initiative is on track to reach 98,500 homes and businesses by the end of 2023.

The province says the Pictou County project is expected to be complete by 2025, which would mean 99.99 per cent of Nova Scotian homes and businesses will have access to internet.