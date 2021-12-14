More shelters placed on church properties in the HRM, additional dwellings ordered

HALIFAX -

A fifth Archdiocese of Halifax-Yarmouth temporary emergency crisis shelter is expected to be in place on church property by the end of Tuesday.

So far, three shelters have been set-up at St. Anthony's Church in Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish in Dartmouth. St. Michael's Church in Stella Maris Parish, Spryfield, is getting its second shelter Tuesday.

With the first 10 single occupant shelters in various stages of completion, the Archdiocese have placed an order for 10 more.

So far, they have raised over $100,000 from individual contributions, including donations from other Christian churches.

Sites are still being assessed by engineers, but 10 will host 17 shelters in the Halifax Regional Municipality. As many as three other communities outside the HRM, may get shelters as well.

The Archdiocese hopes to have all shelters in place by Dec. 24.

Occupants for each dwelling are now being chosen.