FREDERICTON -- Numbers are coming in on how much New Brunswick Education Minister Dominic Cardy's travel policy has impacted schools across the province.

More than 1,200 students and staff members are staying home for 14 days, after a memo sent out Monday directed anyone who travelled outside Canada to stay away from schools in the province for two weeks.

New Brunswick has seven school districts, including four Anglophone and three Francophone. So far, four school districts have responded to a request from CTV News for the number of students and staff who are staying away from schools for two weeks.

The Anglophone West School District, which covers 69 schools and 23,000 students, says it has 420 students and 74 staff members out of school because of the policy.

For the Francophone South School District, 434 students and 83 school staff are out, including 11 principals.

The Francophone North East School District says it has 114 students and 43 staff members staying away from school.

And in Francophone North West, 38 students and 11 staff members are avoiding schools.

At a news conference on Tuesday, Cardy said the policy applies only to travellers.

"If you went down south with your kids, it would apply to your whole family. If you went down south and left your kids behind...you then wouldn't be able to go into the schools, so it applies to travellers."

On Wednesday, the New Brunswick Medical Society asked that the policy be reconsidered, saying it wasn't "rooted in evidence-based public health policy."

Thursday, the NBMS clarified, its president stating that the society would like to see government and health-care professionals collaborate "on a united approach to dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic."