More than 13,000 customers in P.E.I., N.S. still without power two weeks after Fiona

More than 13,000 customers are still without power in Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island two weeks after post-tropical storm Fiona made landfall in the region on Sept. 23.

As of 10 a.m. Friday, Nova Scotia Power was reporting 940 active outages affecting 2,634 customers, with most outages in Pictou County and Colchester County.

It is estimated power will be restored to all Nova Scotians by Sunday, though Nova Scotia Power said in a Thursday afternoon press release it is possible some individual customers could be without power beyond the weekend given the extensive damage.

In a Twitter update Friday morning, the utility said there were more than 1,400 crew members working in the field.

In a press release issued Friday afternoon, Nova Scotia Power said progress is being made on single customer outages.

“We continue to move more crews around the northeast as they complete work in other areas,” said Lia MacDonald, the utility's northeast emergency operations centre lead. “There are now almost 1,000 people on the ground in the northeast part of the province working to safely get the lights back on for those remaining customers.”

The ongoing outages and restoration efforts prompted the Nova Scotia government to declare a state of emergency in nine counties in the northern area of Nova Scotia on Wednesday.

The province says the state of emergency will allow the military to perform civilian road work and provide liability coverage. It will remain in effect for 14 days, unless the government terminates or extends it.

PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND

On Prince Edward Island, 11,091 Maritime Electric customers were still without power as of Friday morning. The largest concentration of customers remains in the Charlottetown area.

A news release from the province late Thursday afternoon said all Charlottetown schools will reopen Friday.

In a tweet Friday, the city of Charlottetown said Fire Station #1 on Kent Street is open again from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for anyone in need of Wi-Fi, water, snacks or electricity.

The provincial government has also compiled a list of reception centres open across the island.

P.E.I. residents can contact the Canadian Red Cross at 1-800-863-6582, or through their website, if they need temporary emergency shelter