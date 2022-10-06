More than 15,000 customers in P.E.I., N.S. still without power 13 days after Fiona

More than 15,000 customers are still without power in Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island almost two weeks after post-tropical storm Fiona made landfall in the region on Sept. 23.

As of 10 a.m. Thursday, Nova Scotia Power was reporting 1,528 active outages affecting 6,580 customers, with most outages in Cape Breton and Pictou County. It appears power has now been restored to most of the Truro area.

According to the latest outage map, it is estimated power will be restored to all Nova Scotians by Sunday.

In a Twitter update Thursday morning, the utility said there are more than 900 crew members working on restoration efforts in northeastern Nova Scotia. Additional crews will be moved into the region later in the day.

Another early start for crews in Truro. We currently have more than 900 people on the ground in the northeast part of the province supporting restoration efforts, and more crews will be moved into the region today.

Nova Scotia Power says its main challenge continues to be single-customer outages, with over 1,000 remaining in the region.

The ongoing outages and restoration efforts prompted the Nova Scotia government to declare a state of emergency in nine counties in the northern area of Nova Scotia on Wednesday.

The province says the state of emergency will allow the military to perform civilian road work and provide liability coverage. It will remain in effect for 14 days, unless the government terminates or extends it.

PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND

On Prince Edward Island, 9,231 Maritime Electric customers were still without power as of Thursday morning. The largest concentration of customers remains in the Charlottetown area.

Five schools remain closed on the island Thursday.

A start date has yet to announced for École Évangéline classes to move to to L'Exposition Agricole et le Festival Acadien grounds. Prince Street Elementary, Queen Charlotte Intermediate, St. Jean Elementary and West Kent schools also remain closed.

In a tweet Wednesday, the city of Charlottetown urged residents to stay away from areas surrounding closed schools and where power crews are working.

City crews and EMO partners continue to prioritize recovery efforts in areas where hazards and other storm-related damages need to be jointly resolved before they are deemed safe.

The City of Charlottetown says Fire Station #1 on Kent Street is open Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for anyone in need of a comfort centre.

The provincial government has also compiled a list of reception centres open across the island.

In its latest press release, the P.E.I. government reminded people they can contact the Canadian Red Cross at 1-800-863-6582, or through their website, if they need temporary emergency shelter.