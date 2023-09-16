More than 170,000 customers without power as Lee approaches the Maritimes

More than 170,000 customers are without electricity Saturday around noon as post-tropical storm Lee continues to move toward the Maritimes.

Wind gusts to 90 kilometres per hour have been reported along the Atlantic coast of Nova Scotia from Halifax to Digby County, peaking at 108 kilometres per hour over Baccaro Point, Shelburne County.

Environment Canada has warned winds gusts could reach 120 kilometres an hour, toppling trees and downing power lines.

At about 12 p.m., Nova Scotia Power was reporting active outages affecting more than 135,100 customers.

The utility says many of the outages are in the western part of the province and the Halifax metro area.

“Crews have been able to restore power to some customers early this morning, however, conditions are getting worse. In many cases, especially when winds are above 80 km/h, it isn’t safe for our crews to be up in the buckets, so we focus on assessing damage and restoring power from the ground where possible,” said Matt Drover, NS Power storm lead, in a Saturday morning news release.

As Tropical Storm Lee continues to move slowly across the province, parts of Nova Scotia are experiencing wind gusts that can make conditions hazardous for our crews. When wind speeds are over 80km an hour, it isn’t safe for our crews to be up in the buckets and so we focus on… pic.twitter.com/PIiJaD9Eb8 — Nova Scotia Power (@nspowerinc) September 16, 2023

NB Power is reporting a large increase in outages. As of about 12 p.m. there were about 350 outages -- up from 68 earlier in the morning -- affecting more than 35,600 customers, with many in the cities of Moncton, Saint John and Fredericton.

"Crews are in the field responding to outages and will continue to do so as long as conditions are safe. Our team is ready to respond in every district and additional crews are stationed in areas where the greatest impacts are expected," NB Power said in a social media update Saturday morning.

6:00 AM Update: As we begin to see impacts from Hurricane Lee, crews are in the field responding to outages and will continue to do so as long as conditions are safe. Our team is ready to respond in every district and additional crews are stationed in areas where the... pic.twitter.com/8b6Gh1bGhp — NB Power (@NB_Power) September 16, 2023

Maritime Electric's outage map was reporting just 50 customers without electricity at about 12 p.m.

Dozens of contractor crews received onboarding training and safety orientations yesterday and this morning to ensure they feel confident and safe working on the PEI electrical system. pic.twitter.com/d04uOgy8hM — Maritime Electric (@MECLPEI) September 16, 2023

