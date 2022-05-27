More than 18 hours to find five N.S. mass shooting victims was 'deficient': lawyer
A lawyer for families of victims of the Nova Scotia mass shooting says an 18-hour delay in finding five bodies of those killed by the shooter is a sign of "deficient" policing.
A study released Thursday by the public inquiry into the shooting says "it did not occur" to RCMP supervisor Sgt. Andy O'Brien to drive to scenes other than locations where bodies were known to be and where fires had occurred.
The public inquiry has said a total of 13 of 22 victims were killed by the gunman in Portapique, N.S., between about 10 p.m. and about 10:45 p.m. on April 18, 2020, when the killer escaped through a back road in his replica police car.
However, the study says it wasn't until 4:46 p.m. on April 19, 2020, that the bodies of Peter and Joy Bond and those of Aaron Tuck, Jolene Oliver and Emily Tuck were found on a small road called Cobequid Court at the southern end of the community.
The study also says one constable was ordered to look for "fatalities on front lawns," adding that the constable stopped in front of Bonds's house at 10:26 a.m. but didn't enter.
Josh Bryson, a lawyer the Bond and Tuck families, says the RCMP fell short by failing to order a house-to-house search sooner than they did, adding that police left desperate family members wondering about their loved ones' fates.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 27, 2022.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
NEW | 'Died of a broken heart': Can it really happen?
Takotsubo cardiomyopathy, more commonly known as 'broken heart syndrome' or stress-induced cardiomyopathy, is an actual medical condition triggered by severe emotional or physical stress and is different from a heart attack.
Monkeypox in Canada: Act now to stop it, expert urges, before it's too late
With 26 cases of monkeypox now confirmed in Canada, health officials warn that number will likely grow in the coming days and weeks. However, one expert says the outbreak can be stopped if the country works quickly to get it under control.
New federal firearms bill will be introduced on Monday: Lametti
Federal Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino will table new firearms legislation on Monday, according to his colleague Justice Minister David Lametti. In an interview with CTV's Question Period that will air on Sunday, Lametti pointed to the advance notice given to the House of Commons, and confirmed the plan is to see the new bill unveiled shortly after MPs return to the Commons on May 30.
Questions mount over police delays to stop school shooter
The gunman who slaughtered 19 children and two teachers inside a Texas elementary school was in the building for more than an hour before he was killed by law enforcement officers, authorities say.
She smeared blood on herself and played dead: 11-year-old reveals chilling details of the massacre
An 11-year-old survivor of the Robb Elementary School massacre in Uvalde, Texas, feared the gunman would come back for her so she smeared herself in her friend's blood and played dead.
Johnny Depp's lawyers ask jury to give actor 'his life back'
Johnny Depp's lawyers asked a jury Friday 'to give Mr. Depp his life back' by finding that his ex-wife, Amber Heard, committed libel.
'I'm a human being': Amber Heard reacts to online hate following testimony
As Johnny Depp's high-profile libel lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard wound down, Heard took her final opportunity on the stand to comment on the hate and backlash she’s endured online during the trial.
Supreme Court rules Quebec City mosque killer to be eligible for parole in 25 years
Canada's highest court has ruled that Alexandre Bissonnette, who murdered six people at the Quebec City mosque in 2017, will be eligible for parole after 25 years.
Hockey Canada settles suit over alleged sexual assault involving world junior players
Hockey Canada and the Canadian Hockey League have reportedly settled a lawsuit with a woman who claimed she was sexually assaulted by eight members of the 2018 Canadian world junior hockey team.
Toronto
-
Wild video captures moment tornado touches down in Uxbridge, Ont.
New video has emerged showing the moment a tornado touched down in Uxbridge, Ont. over the weekend, ripping the roof off a local brewery and smashing the windows of a Tesla in the process.
-
27-year-old man carrying air rifle near Toronto elementary school shot dead. What we know so far
There’s an increased police presence around four Toronto schools this morning after a 27-year-old man walking the nearby streets with an air rifle was shot dead by police on Thursday.
-
'If there'd even been five minutes' warning': Woman questions storm Ontario alert system
Bethany Armstrong watched as the sky turned a tint of green on Saturday afternoon without a warning that so many others received on their phones.
Calgary
-
Coyote attack on dog and owner prompts partial closure of Fish Creek Provincial Park
Alberta Parks has closed a section of Fish Creek Provincial Park in the city's southeast after aggressive coyotes attacked a dog and its owner.
-
Judge denies bail for protester charged in southern Alberta border blockade
A judge has denied bail for a man charged with conspiracy to commit murder at a border blockade in southern Alberta.
-
New federal firearms bill will be introduced on Monday: Lametti
Federal Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino will table new firearms legislation on Monday, according to his colleague Justice Minister David Lametti. In an interview with CTV's Question Period that will air on Sunday, Lametti pointed to the advance notice given to the House of Commons, and confirmed the plan is to see the new bill unveiled shortly after MPs return to the Commons on May 30.
Montreal
-
Supreme Court rules Quebec City mosque killer to be eligible for parole in 25 years
Canada's highest court has ruled that Alexandre Bissonnette, who murdered six people at the Quebec City mosque in 2017, will be eligible for parole after 25 years.
-
Hydro-Quebec gears up for 'very big weekend' in attempt to restore power to 30,000 homes
Hydro-Quebec is still struggling to restore power to tens of thousands of homes left without electricity, six days after deadly storms hit in Quebec and Ontario.
-
In backlash to the backlash, Bill 96 leads to flurry of talk on Quebec separatism
Quebec Premier François Legault may not have expected quite this type of fallout from Bill 96, but he found himself hammered by questions on Thursday -- about Quebec independence.
Edmonton
-
Oilers keen to add another championship chapter to storied franchise
The Edmonton Oilers have a rich history. This iteration wants to add another memorable chapter.
-
'Happy birthday, Ben': Oilers, fans send love to ambassador who just turned 6
Thousands of Oilers fans sang fresh six-year-old Ben Stelter "Happy Birthday" from Rogers Place Thursday night.
-
Aging Alberta legislature pools, walkways to get $20M upgrade
The grounds at the Alberta legislature are getting a major upgrade thanks to a $20 million investment from the federal and provincial governments.
Northern Ontario
-
Sault police dealing with shooting on Bruce Street
Police in Sault Ste. Marie are dealing with a shooting incident at a residence on Bruce Street, police said Friday.
-
27-year-old man carrying air rifle near Toronto elementary school shot dead. What we know so far
There’s an increased police presence around four Toronto schools this morning after a 27-year-old man walking the nearby streets with an air rifle was shot dead by police on Thursday.
-
Questions mount over police delays to stop school shooter
The gunman who slaughtered 19 children and two teachers inside a Texas elementary school was in the building for more than an hour before he was killed by law enforcement officers, authorities say.
London
-
Charges upgraded following March shooting
Charges have been upgraded after a shooting in east London back in March.
-
Sarnia, Ont. man convicted of murder sentenced to life in prison
A Sarnia man convicted of murder last January has been sentenced to life in prison with no eligibility of parole for 15 years.
-
Arrest made in Lambton County homicide
An arrest has been made in connection with a homicide investigation in Lambton County,
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg council scraps proposal for relocation of West Kildonan Library
After weeks of rallies and pushback from residents, Winnipeg City Council has voted to not move the West Kildonan Library into the Garden City Shopping Centre.
-
Manitoba RCMP looking for missing man after vehicle found abandoned on closed highway
Officers with the Manitoba RCMP are searching for a missing man after a vehicle was found abandoned near Morris.
-
Some Winnipeg roadways set to temporarily close for months for repairs, upgrades
Several busy Winnipeg roadways are set to close this weekend for major road reconstruction work.
Ottawa
-
Hydro Ottawa 'still set for the bulk of customers' to have power this evening
As of Friday morning, 33,000 Hydro Ottawa customers remain without power in all neighbourhoods of the city.
-
Principal leaving Orleans French Catholic high school two weeks after dress code blitz
The principal of a French Catholic high school in Orleans is leaving the school this week, two weeks after students said a dress code enforcement "blitz" left them feeling degraded and humiliated.
-
Ottawa sees drop in COVID-19 hospitalizations heading into the weekend
Ottawa Public Health is reporting 15 Ottawa residents in hospital because of an active COVID-19 on Friday, down from 17 on Thursday.
Saskatoon
-
'We will have to deal with the issues': Saskatoon condo residents at odds with city over public washroom plan
Outcry over the planned location of public washrooms caused Tuesday's city council meeting to stretch late into the evening.
-
10-year-old Sask. girl helps save grandmother's life
A Saskatchewan woman’s granddaughter is being recognized for helping save her life and minimizing the effects of stroke after she called 911.
-
Saskatoon police seize gun, drugs, cash in bust
Three men are facing a series of drug trafficking and gun charges following an investigation by Saskatoon police.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 2 children allegedly abducted from mother's home: Vancouver police
Vancouver police say two children were allegedly abducted from their mother's home Thursday evening.
-
More sex-related charges against B.C. man who fled with daughters to Ontario
A British Columbia man who was in the news earlier this year when he fled his hometown of Salmon Arm, taking his two daughters with him, is facing more charges related to sex crimes.
-
Caught-on-cam arson: Police looking for someone with burns on face, hands who fled scene on scooter
Police say they're looking for a suspect who was likely burned when they set fire to a vehicle on British Columbia's Sunshine Coast, then used an electric scooter as a getaway vehicle.
Regina
-
Sask. family's eviction from home cancelled after accounting error discovered with rent
A Regina family facing homelessness will not be evicted from their government-owned rental unit after it was discovered they owed more than $1,000 in back rent.
-
Sask. mothers continue to feel impact of baby formula shortage
A baby formula shortage caused by a recall of products manufactured at a facility in the United States has created a ripple effect into Saskatchewan, with many mothers feeling the strain trying to feed their babies.
-
Bald eagle sightings in Regina not as rare as some might think
It’s not going to be every day a person spots a bald eagle flying over their head or sitting in a tree while going for a walk around Regina’s Wascana Lake, but according to a University of Regina Professor of Biology, it’s more common than many might think.
Vancouver Island
-
Driver escapes serious injury after truck flips in Comox, B.C.
A quiet Comox, B.C., side street was the scene of an unusual motor vehicle incident Friday morning that led to fire concerns.
-
Researchers say new southern resident orca calf is female as full pod returns to B.C. waters
A full pod of southern resident killer whales has returned to the waters of British Columbia, where researchers have determined that a new baby in the group is a female.
-
U.S. seizes 1,400 pounds of meth aboard boat near Canada-U.S. border
U.S. officials stopped a boat that was reportedly carrying 1,400 pounds of meth from Sidney, B.C. to Anacortes, Wash.