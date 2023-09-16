More than 199,000 customers without power in the Maritimes due to post-tropical storm Lee

More than 199,000 customers are without electricity Saturday afternoon as post-tropical storm Lee continues to move toward the Maritimes.

At about 4:30 p.m., Nova Scotia Power was reporting about 1,500 active outages affecting more than 161,800 customers.

The utility says many of the outages are in the western part of the province and the Halifax metro area.

“Crews have been able to restore power to some customers early this morning, however, conditions are getting worse. In many cases, especially when winds are above 80 km/h, it isn’t safe for our crews to be up in the buckets, so we focus on assessing damage and restoring power from the ground where possible,” said Matt Drover, NS Power storm lead, in a Saturday morning news release.

While tropical storm force winds continue to batter Nova Scotia, we want to remind customers that if you come across a downed wire, please stay as far away as possible. Treat the line as energized and report it to our outage line at 1-877-428-6004. Stay safe and visit… pic.twitter.com/yBngIcirtU — Nova Scotia Power (@nspowerinc) September 16, 2023

As of about 4:30 p.m. NB Power was reporting about 500 outages affecting more than 31,500 customers, with many in the Fredericton area.

"Our team is in the field to assess damage and begin making necessary repairs where conditions are safe," NB Power said in a social media update Saturday afternoon.

The primary cause for outages at this time is tree contact with lines, and we expect new outages to continue to be reported as the weather system passes through New Brunswick. Your safety and the safety of our team is our priority. — NB Power (@NB_Power) September 16, 2023

Maritime Electric's outage map was reporting about 1,900 customers affected by outages as of 4:30 p.m.

Dozens of contractor crews received onboarding training and safety orientations yesterday and this morning to ensure they feel confident and safe working on the PEI electrical system. pic.twitter.com/d04uOgy8hM — Maritime Electric (@MECLPEI) September 16, 2023

Click here for a photo gallery of the impact of post-tropical storm Lee in the Maritime provinces.