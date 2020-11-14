Advertisement
More than 20 chainsaws stolen from N.B. business; RCMP investigating
The RCMP have released images of the person of interest from video surveillance hoping it will help identify the suspect. (Photo courtesy: RCMP)
HALIFAX -- The RCMP is investigating a break, enter, and theft at a business in Hanwell, N.B. where more than 20 chainsaws were stolen.
According to the West District RCMP, the break and enter happened at a business on Route 640 sometime between the evening of Oct. 19 and the morning of Oct. 20.
Police say some of the stolen items include:
- Husqvarna 550XP chainsaws
- Husqvarna 372XP chainsaws
- Stihl MS 880 chainsaw with a four-foot blade
- orange Arbortec gear bag
The RCMP have released an image of the person of interest from video surveillance hoping it will help identify the suspect, who described as wearing a jacket and a ball cap.
Anyone who recognizes the person of interest, or has any information about the incident, should contact police or Crime Stoppers.