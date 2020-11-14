HALIFAX -- The RCMP is investigating a break, enter, and theft at a business in Hanwell, N.B. where more than 20 chainsaws were stolen.

According to the West District RCMP, the break and enter happened at a business on Route 640 sometime between the evening of Oct. 19 and the morning of Oct. 20.

Police say some of the stolen items include:

  • Husqvarna 550XP chainsaws
  • Husqvarna 372XP chainsaws
  • Stihl MS 880 chainsaw with a four-foot blade
  • orange Arbortec gear bag

The RCMP have released an image of the person of interest from video surveillance hoping it will help identify the suspect, who described as wearing a jacket and a ball cap.

Anyone who recognizes the person of interest, or has any information about the incident, should contact police or Crime Stoppers.