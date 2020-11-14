HALIFAX -- The RCMP is investigating a break, enter, and theft at a business in Hanwell, N.B. where more than 20 chainsaws were stolen.

According to the West District RCMP, the break and enter happened at a business on Route 640 sometime between the evening of Oct. 19 and the morning of Oct. 20.

Police say some of the stolen items include:

Husqvarna 550XP chainsaws

Husqvarna 372XP chainsaws

Stihl MS 880 chainsaw with a four-foot blade

orange Arbortec gear bag

The RCMP have released an image of the person of interest from video surveillance hoping it will help identify the suspect, who described as wearing a jacket and a ball cap.

Anyone who recognizes the person of interest, or has any information about the incident, should contact police or Crime Stoppers.