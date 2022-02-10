More than 200 pounds of opium seized at Port of Halifax

More than 200 pounds of opium have been seized by the Canada Border Services Agency after searching two shipping containers at the Port of Halifax in Nova Scotia.

The CBSA says officers searched the containers following tips from its National Targeting Centre (NTC).

“On Nov. 18, 2021, border services officers at the Halifax Container Examination Facility located over 65 kilograms of opium during an extensive search of shipping containers,” said the CBSA in a news release.

The search turned up 84 packages of opium that were inside a single shipping container. The CBSA says the container arrived from the United Arab Emirates.

“Seven weeks later on January 7, 2022, CBSA officers at the same facility detected an additional 31 kilograms of opium in 14 packages within another shipping container that also arrived from the UAE,” said the CBSA.

“Laboratory testing has confirmed the substances to be opium. On the illicit drug market, opium is often chemically processed into highly addictive heroin and other harmful synthetic opioids.”

The seizures amount to 96 kilograms -- or 211 pounds -- of opium.

In both cases, the drugs were sent to the RCMP for further investigation.

The CBSA says the seizures were based on information and risk indicators gathered by the NTC. The information was shared with the port before the containers arrived in Canada.

The NTC identifies people and goods bound for Canada that could pose a threat to the safety and security of the country.

The seizures were carried out by the CBSA’s Atlantic Region Container Examination team, with help from the Waterfront Cargo Inspection Unit and Marine Enforcement team.

These groups are responsible for examining containers, vehicles, cargo, vessels and people arriving in Canada by sea via the Port of Halifax.

The CBSA says its officers seized over 1,206 kilograms of opium across the country in 2021.