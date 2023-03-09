More than 26 people displaced following electrical fire at Moncton apartment building
More than two dozen people have been displaced from their home following an electrical fire at an apartment building in Moncton, N.B.
A news release from the Canadian Red Cross says the fire happened at a 12-unit apartment building on Lockwood Street around 12 p.m. Wednesday.
According to the release, the fire was quickly contained but required electrical service to be disconnected to the three-storey building. Cleanup and repairs are expected to take at least a few days.
No injuries were reported.
The Red Cross says volunteers have arranged emergency lodging and meals for 26 people. A few others made their own arrangements, like staying with relatives and friends, according to the organization.
