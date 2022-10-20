More than 4,000 Nova Scotia Power customers lose electricity in outage

HALIFAX -

Thousands of people on Nova Scotia's eastern shore remain without power after an outage hit the area late Wednesday.

According to Nova Scotia Power's online outage map, the outage affects more than 4,000 customers in communities in the Musquodoboit Harbour area.

The utility says the outage began just before 10 p.m. Wednesday.

There are few details on the cause of the outage other than a tweet by Nova Scotia Power that says crews are working to get equipment to fix damage that is "off road."

The outage map says the utility estimates that power will be restored later today.

As a result of the outage, the Halifax Regional Centre for Education cancelled classes at three of its schools today -- Eastern Shore District High, Gaetz Brook Junior High and Oyster Pond Academy.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 20, 2022.