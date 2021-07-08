HALIFAX -- New Brunswick is reporting one recovery and no new cases of COVID-19 Thursday, as the active number of cases in the province drops to nine.

New Brunswick has had 2,336 cumulative cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

In total, 2,280 people have recovered, and 46 people have died in the province from COVID-19.

Two people are currently in hospital with COVID-19, with no one in an intensive care unit.

On Wednesday, 695 tests were conducted in the province. A total of 366,927 tests have been conducted since the beginning of the pandemic.

The number of cases is broken down by New Brunswick’s seven health zones:

Zone 1 – Moncton region: 482 confirmed cases (four active cases)

Zone 2 – Saint John region: 298 confirmed cases (no active cases)

Zone 3 – Fredericton region: 445 confirmed cases (three active cases)

Zone 4 – Edmundston region: 754 confirmed cases (one active case)

Zone 5 – Campbellton region: 185 confirmed cases (no active cases)

Zone 6 – Bathurst region: 133 confirmed cases (one active case)

Zone 7 – Miramichi region: 39 confirmed cases (no active cases)

MORE THAN 45 PER CENT OF ELIGIBLE NEW BRUNSWICKERS FULLY VACCINATED

New Brunswick's COVID-19 online dashboard provides an update on the amount of vaccines that have been administered to date.

As of Thursday, 862,212 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in New Brunswick. The province says 78.9 per cent of the eligible population has received at least one dose, with 45.4 per cent now fully vaccinated.

The province’s next stage target date in its reopening plan is August 2, as long as at least 75 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers have received two doses.

All eligible New Brunswickers can book their second dose appointments if at least 28 days have passed since their first dose.

To receive their second dose, New Brunswickers are asked to bring a signed consent form, their Medicare card and a copy of the record of immunization provided after receiving their first dose.

Appointments for people who have not yet received their first dose continue to be available to all New Brunswickers aged 12 and older at regional health authority clinics and through participating pharmacies.

People who received AstraZeneca both times can rest assured that the vaccine provides protection against infection, severe disease and hospitalization.

Public Health is also reminding New Brunswickers to keep a copy of their Record of Immunization form as their official proof of vaccination.

MOBILE VACCINE CLINICS

New Brunswick has launched a series of mobile clinics for residents who have not yet received their first or second dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

The clinics are organized by the Department of Health, who is also working with Extra-Mural/Ambulance New Brunswick and partners from local government and the business community.

“Getting vaccinated is the most effective way to protect you and your loved ones from COVID-19 and its variants,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health. “Unvaccinated people are at the highest risk of contracting the virus. That is why we are finding more opportunities for vaccination in communities throughout the province.”

Public health says the clinics will provide walk-in service, with no appointment or scheduling required ahead of time

"They are intended to bridge gaps in accessibility and convenience," wrote public health in a news release.

Clinics taking place this week are at the following locations:

Saint Andrews Farmers’ Market, 212 Water St., Saint Andrews, on Thursday, July 8 between 8:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Bowlarama, 2020 St. Peter Ave., Bathurst, on Thursday, July 8 between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Fundy Arena, 6 Arena St., Blacks Harbour, on Friday, July 9 between 9:30 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Bowlarama, 476 Gauvin Rd., Dieppe, on Saturday, July 10 between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.

People attending a mobile vaccination clinic are asked to bring their Medicare card, a record of vaccination if receiving their second dose and a signed consent form. The mobile clinics will be administering the Moderna vaccine, according to public health.

YELLOW LEVEL REMINDER

All of New Brunswick remains under the Yellow level of recovery under the province’s order.