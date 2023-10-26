ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • More than 45 trails damaged by historic N.S. flooding to be fixed

    The Nova Scotia government is spending $5 million to fix trails damaged by flooding following a massive rainfall in July.

    Service Nova Scotia Minister Colton LeBlanc says the funds will be used to reimburse non-profit trail organizations which have already begun the repair work.

    "Trails across the province help us get out into nature, connect with friends, keep active, and promote positive mental health. We all want the trails we rely on to be fixed," said LeBlanc in a Thursday statement.

    The money will also be used to help groups pay contractors.

    More than 45 trails located on provincial land in Annapolis, Colchester, Guysborough, Pictou, Queens, and other counties are to be repaired.

    The province says more trails could be added if more damage is identified.

    More than 250 millimetres of rain fell on the hardest hit parts of the province in July, causing damage to roads, homes, and bridges and four people died.

    With files from The Canadian Press

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

