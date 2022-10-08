More than 8,000 customers still without power in N.S. and P.E.I. two weeks post Fiona
There are a little over 8,000 customers still without power in Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island two weeks after post-tropical storm Fiona made landfall in the region on Sept. 23.
As of 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nova Scotia Power was reporting 555 active outages affecting 1,497 customers, with most outages in Pictou County and Colchester County.
It is estimated power will be restored to all Nova Scotians by Sunday, though Nova Scotia Power said in a Thursday afternoon press release it is possible some individual customers could be without power beyond the weekend given the extensive damage.
The ongoing outages and restoration efforts prompted the Nova Scotia government to declare a state of emergency in nine counties in the northern area of Nova Scotia on Wednesday.
The province says the state of emergency will allow the military to perform civilian road work and provide liability coverage. It will remain in effect for 14 days, unless the government terminates or extends it.
PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND
On Prince Edward Island, 6, 996 Maritime Electric customers were still without power as of Saturday morning. The largest concentration of customers continues to be in the Charlottetown area.
In a tweet Saturday, the city of Charlottetown said Fire Station #1 on Kent Street will remain open over the Thanksgiving weekend, Saturday to Monday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for anyone in need of Wi-Fi, water, snacks or electricity.
The provincial government has also compiled a list of reception centres open across the island. Community supports, including food banks, are also still available to all residents.
P.E.I. residents can contact the Canadian Red Cross at 1-800-863-6582, or through their website, if they have any immediate needs.
As of Friday, more than 4,000 trees have been cut and 137 roadways opened by the Canadian Armed Forces.
The province says an estimated $60 million dollars has been allocated for programs and services for residents, community organizations, small businesses, and municipalities, as well as anticipated clean-up and repair costs.
Further financial supports for primary industries is expected in the coming weeks.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Crimea bridge blast damages key Russian supply route; 3 dead
An explosion caused the partial collapse of a bridge linking the Crimean Peninsula with Russia on Saturday, damaging a key supply artery for the Kremlin's faltering war effort in southern Ukraine. Three people were killed in the blast, Russian authorities said.
Canada's critical 'skills gap' problem explained in 6 charts
The large skills gap in Canada's labour force has only widened during the pandemic, according to the Conference Board of Canada, with experts saying this is a 'critical' time when the country must invest to create a more skilled workforce if it wants to stay competitive.
Two brothers arrested in connection with the kidnapping and killing of 4 California family members
Two brothers are now under arrest in connection with this week's kidnapping and killings of four California family members -- with one brother held on suspicion of murder and the other accused of being an accessory, authorities said Friday.
A piece of history that could be 12,000 years old was found on a P.E.I. beach after post-tropical storm Fiona
A woman found a piece of history in a P.E.I. beach that may be thousands of years old, that washed up after post-tropical storm Fiona.
Did vaccines make a difference? Study looks at rates of severe illness from COVID-19
A study of 1.6 million U.S. patients has found that COVID-19 vaccines and boosters lead to low rates of severe illness and death.
U.S. town employee quietly lowered fluoride in water for years
Residents of a small community in Vermont were blindsided last month by news that one official in their water department quietly lowered fluoride levels nearly four years ago, giving rise to worries about their children's dental health and transparent government -- and highlighting the enduring misinformation around water fluoridation.
Convicted 'fake heiress' Anna Sorokin released as she fights deportation
A woman whose exploits posing as a German heiress to scam individuals and financial institutions out of hundreds of thousands of dollars inspired a Netflix series is being released from immigration custody.
Electric vehicle maker recalling nearly all its trucks, SUVs over loose fastener
Electric truck and SUV maker Rivian Automotive said Friday it is recalling almost all the vehicles it has delivered to customers in order to tighten a loose fastener that could potentially affect drivers' ability to steer.
Series of explosions rock eastern Ukraine city, triggering series of secondary blasts
A series of explosions rocked the eastern Ukraine city of Kharkiv early Saturday, sending towering plumes of illuminated smoke in the sky and triggering a series of secondary explosions.
Toronto
-
The power of a name: Family dynasties loom large in Ontario's municipal election campaigns
Martin Reid figures that he has been waiting for about 25 years to run for a seat on Mississauga City Council.
-
Five Things to Know: Game 2 of Blue Jays v. Mariners American League wild-card series
The Toronto Blue Jays fell to the Seattle Mariners 4-0 last night in the first game of their American League wild-card series.
-
As child care expands in Ontario, advocates wonder who will staff those spaces
With less than one month to go before the deadline for licensed child-care operators to decide if they want to opt in to the $10-a-day program, progress still varies widely by municipality.
Calgary
-
1 person dead, 1 injured in drive-by shooting in Langdon, Alta.
Alberta RCMP are investigating a scene in the hamlet of Langdon where they say two people were shot at from a vehicle.
-
Kitten in crisis saved by Kootenay kayaker
A Victoria woman is counting her blessings this Thanksgiving after a day of kayaking in the B.C. Interior ended with her saving a life, and adding a new member to her family.
-
Suspect sought following multiple vehicle fires in Southwood
Calgary police are seeking CCTV footage as they investigate a recent series of vehicle fires in the city's southwest.
Montreal
-
Man shot and killed in car in a hail of bullets in Laval
A man was shot and killed in a hail of bullets in the east end of Laval late Friday night, while he was in his car. Police have set up a command post and are investigating.
-
Why did Jagmeet Grewal, the driver charged with negligence after fiery crash, get his permit back?
An official from Quebec's automobile insurance board, the SAAQ, took the stand Friday at the trial of a Dorval truck driver charged with criminal negligence causing death.
-
Police say 1 man injured in shooting near Quebec resort
At least one person was shot and suffered 'significant injuries' Friday afternoon near an upscale resort complex in the Laurentians, Quebec provincial police say. Jeff Waldman, a guest who is staying at the resort with his wife for their anniversary, told CTV News he saw a large number of police officers brandishing heavy weapons after they arrived on scene at the complex on Fridolin Simard Street.
Edmonton
-
Warmest Thanksgiving weekend in how long?
In the past quarter-century, Edmonton's never had a Thanksgiving long weekend with all three days in the 20s. But, that will very likely change over the next few days.
-
Edmonton police to receive $7M increase in 2023, council wants funding formula refined
City council voted to effectively increase the Edmonton Police Service budget by another $7 million next year and shelve discussions for a multi-year police funding formula to 2023.
-
'Chaos, costs, conflict': Notley says UCP leader out of touch with Alberta concerns
Alberta's Opposition leader says the province is due for more chaos, costs and conflict after Danielle Smith's victory last night in the United Conservative Party leadership race.
Northern Ontario
-
Police launch Operation Impact for the long weekend
If you're heading north or south this weekend, or even just driving through the city, expect to see more police patrolling the roadways.
-
A piece of history that could be 12,000 years old was found on a P.E.I. beach after post-tropical storm Fiona
A woman found a piece of history in a P.E.I. beach that may be thousands of years old, that washed up after post-tropical storm Fiona.
-
Sudbury farmers say it will be a busy Thanksgiving weekend
Shoppers are seeking out local farms to grab the final fixings to set their tables this Thanksgiving weekend in Greater Sudbury.
London
-
What's behind 18 hour emergency department wait times at LHSC?
The wait time has reached 18 hours for all but the most serious medical conditions treated at London’s two emergency departments.
-
Memorial service honours 57 homeless people who died in London
Dozens of people gathered in downtown London Friday to honour the lives of 57 people who died as a result of homelessness.
-
Ontario education union takes step toward strike
A union representing 55,000 Ontario education workers -- such as custodians, librarians and early childhood educators -- says it has requested what's known as a “no board” report, which could put them in a legal strike position in less than three weeks.
Winnipeg
-
City services like pools, parks, 311 would be affected by possible strike: CUPE
Thousands of municipal workers may be preparing to walk off the job in a matter of days if no labour deal is reached with the City of Winnipeg.
-
Catalytic converter theft plummeting in Manitoba due to new programs
The provincial government says an engraving program for catalytic converters will now help reduce theft rates for the in-demand car parts in Manitoba.
-
Calls grow louder for leadership change at Hockey Canada
Hockey Canada is facing mounting pressure to make leadership changes over its handling of sexual assault allegations against players.
Ottawa
-
Nearly half of Ottawa residents say experience is important in municipal politics: Nanos poll
Nearly half of Ottawa residents say experience is important in municipal politics, as a two-term councillor and a political rookie emerge as the frontrunners in the race for mayor of Ottawa.
-
Cyclist killed in Chelsea, Que. crash
Police in western Quebec say a cyclist has died following a crash in Chelsea Friday night.
-
No injuries after fire in abandoned Sandy Hill building
Ottawa firefighters say no one has been reported hurt after a fire broke out in an empty building in Sandy Hill.
Saskatoon
-
Jeremy MacKenzie, leader of online group 'Diagolon,' denied bail
The founder of the online group 'Diagolon' was denied bail in a Saskatoon provincial court today.
-
'The doctors are overrun. The staff are frazzled': Sask. medical clinic closes walk-in services
Legends medical clinic in Warman is closing their walk-in clinic due to a physician shortage and abusive behaviour towards staff and doctors.
-
Missing Saskatoon cat ‘Walter White’ returned to owner after over three years
A Saskatoon woman was reunited with her missing cat after over three years apart, the SPCA says in a Facebook post.
Vancouver
-
B.C. to get 1.7 million doses of new Pfizer bivalent vaccine starting next week
Provincial officials say shipments of Pfizer's new COVID-19 vaccine targeting the Omicron variant are expected in British Columbia soon, after Health Canada approved the shot.
-
'We have a crop, but it’s not growing anymore': Drought conditions hit Level 5 in several B.C. regions
The persistent dry weather is intensifying in parts of British Columbia, where some areas are now experiencing Level 5 drought conditions.
-
'Welcome to Rambo-town': Hope, B.C., celebrates 40th anniversary of iconic Sylvester Stallone film
The community of Hope, B.C., is embracing its Rambo roots for a weekend-long event celebrating the 40th anniversary of 'First Blood.'
Regina
-
City inspecting downtown Regina parkade after structural concerns raised
The City of Regina is looking into a complaint about structural concerns at a downtown parking garage.
-
Local organizations step up to provide Thanksgiving meals
Local organizations in Regina stepped up to provide Thanksgiving meals for the hundreds of individuals in the city experiencing food insecurity.
-
Hockey Saskatchewan says participation not declining amid Hockey Canada hearings
Hockey Saskatchewan said it is not seeing a decline in interest in the sport due to the ongoing Hockey Canada hearings.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. to get 1.7 million doses of new Pfizer bivalent vaccine starting next week
Provincial officials say shipments of Pfizer's new COVID-19 vaccine targeting the Omicron variant are expected in British Columbia soon, after Health Canada approved the shot.
-
25th annual Tour de Rock raises more than $1M for cancer research
The 25th annual Cops for Cancer Tour de Rock raised a total of just over $1 million for pediatric cancer research, and a large chunk of that total came from one of the stops riders made on their final push through Greater Victoria Friday.
-
'Best feeling': Vancouver Island woman wins 2nd place at world kite-surfing competition
One of the loudest and most beloved staffers at a famous Vancouver Island café is also one of the world's best kite-surfers. Frances Kelly just got back from the GKA Kite-Surf World Cup in Dakhla, Morocco, where she came in second place in the female kite-surfer category.