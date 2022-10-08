More than 8,000 customers still without power in N.S. and P.E.I. two weeks post Fiona

There are a little over 8,000 customers still without power in Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island two weeks after post-tropical storm Fiona made landfall in the region on Sept. 23.

As of 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nova Scotia Power was reporting 555 active outages affecting 1,497 customers, with most outages in Pictou County and Colchester County.

Another early start for our crews. We’re out in the field for another day, continuing to restore power in the areas hit hardest by Hurricane Fiona.



Today, crews continue focusing on turning the lights back on to our remaining customers in the northeast. #NSStorm pic.twitter.com/ikBjRICPxk — Nova Scotia Power (@nspowerinc) October 8, 2022

It is estimated power will be restored to all Nova Scotians by Sunday, though Nova Scotia Power said in a Thursday afternoon press release it is possible some individual customers could be without power beyond the weekend given the extensive damage.

The ongoing outages and restoration efforts prompted the Nova Scotia government to declare a state of emergency in nine counties in the northern area of Nova Scotia on Wednesday.

The province says the state of emergency will allow the military to perform civilian road work and provide liability coverage. It will remain in effect for 14 days, unless the government terminates or extends it.

PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND

On Prince Edward Island, 6, 996 Maritime Electric customers were still without power as of Saturday morning. The largest concentration of customers continues to be in the Charlottetown area.

In a tweet Saturday, the city of Charlottetown said Fire Station #1 on Kent Street will remain open over the Thanksgiving weekend, Saturday to Monday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for anyone in need of Wi-Fi, water, snacks or electricity.

The Reception Centre at Fire Station #1 (89 Kent Street) will remain open throughout the Thanksgiving long weekend on Saturday, Sunday and Monday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.



It will provide some comforts such as Wi-Fi, municipal water, small snacks and power to charge your devices. pic.twitter.com/oZ2LeOECoS — City of Charlottetown, PE (@ChtownPE) October 8, 2022

The provincial government has also compiled a list of reception centres open across the island. Community supports, including food banks, are also still available to all residents.

P.E.I. residents can contact the Canadian Red Cross at 1-800-863-6582, or through their website, if they have any immediate needs.

As of Friday, more than 4,000 trees have been cut and 137 roadways opened by the Canadian Armed Forces.

The province says an estimated $60 million dollars has been allocated for programs and services for residents, community organizations, small businesses, and municipalities, as well as anticipated clean-up and repair costs.

Further financial supports for primary industries is expected in the coming weeks.